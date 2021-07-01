3 Smart Strategies to Contain the Clutter Under Your Bathroom Sink
Bathrooms are notorious for feeling cluttered, thanks to the large amount of stuff you need to store there, and the very limited space you have in most bathrooms.
Thankfully, with a little editing and one of these three techniques, you can make the most of every inch of space in your under-the-sink storage.
First, take stock of what you have—now's a good time to throw away any expired products or things you don't use anymore. Sort everything that's left into different categories (like hair, makeup, dental products, first aid), so you can easily find exactly what you need. Take pictures and measurements of your space and head to the store to pick up organizational products to give everything its own spot.
When it comes to under-sink storage, consider one of three techniques for making the most of every inch. You can opt for stacking drawers that corral various products—use clear organizers, along with labels, so you can easily find what you need. Another option is "spin and stack," with a spinning lazy susan that can hold larger items, and stacking shoeboxes you can fill with smaller items. The third technique, open containment, uses stackable bins to keep everything you need in its place.
Label Maker
A label maker gives you that pro-level organized look—and lets you know at a glance what's in each drawer or bin.
Drawer Organizers
Order these clear organizers in various sizes to help keep items corralled (yet still easy to spot!) in your bathroom drawers—from hair ties to makeup.
Modular Drawers
Stack a few of these modular drawers to maximize the use of your under-the-sink space—create labels to make it easy to know exactly what's inside.
Lazy Susan
If your items regularly get hidden in the back, a spinning lazy susan container makes it easy to see everything you have with a quick turn.
Shoe Boxes
Stack a few of these clear shoeboxes in a linen closet or under the sink to keep your products neatly contained.
Stackable Open Storage Bins
Open storage bins make it easy to group smaller items together—and easily slide out the bins you need.