3 Smart Strategies to Contain the Clutter Under Your Bathroom Sink

When it comes to under-sink storage, consider one of three techniques for making the most of every inch. You can opt for stacking drawers that corral various products—use clear organizers, along with labels, so you can easily find what you need. Another option is "spin and stack," with a spinning lazy susan that can hold larger items, and stacking shoeboxes you can fill with smaller items. The third technique, open containment, uses stackable bins to keep everything you need in its place.