This $36 Utility Cart Solved the Biggest Storage Problem in My Small Apartment
I just moved into a small city apartment, which means I had to rethink most of the storage solutions that worked in my last place. I was prepared for the obvious problems: tight closets, pantries, and cabinet spaces, preemptively buying a few hanging shelves, under-bed boxes, and cabinet organizers to hack my way into smart storage. The one issue I was not expecting? Fitting toiletries in my tiny bathroom.
It's hard to imagine how many items typically go in your bathroom until it becomes cluttered. An entire collection of towels, cosmetics, hair tools, nail polish, and a vast skincare routine can't all fit in the tiny cabinet under the sink or the shelf behind the mirror. So I turned to Amazon in search of a solution.
The Caxxa Three-Tier Metal Storage Cart is a small yet spacious rolling cart that holds way more than it looks. It's Amazon's number one best-selling kitchen cart and has over 7,500 five-star ratings. While I use it to store my bathroom essentials, Amazon shoppers say it's great for a variety of things, like a bookshelf, arts and crafts supply cart, laundry room storage, extra pantry space, outdoor bar cart, and some even use it for remote schooling essentials or work-from-home office supplies.
To buy: $36 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.
The three-tier cart is made of powder-coated steel frames with easy-to-clean mesh basket shelves. It has four 360-degree swivel wheels—two of which are lockable—and is safe to use on both hard-surfaced floors and carpets.
For me, the cart was the perfect solution to hold my towels, hair tools, skincare, and makeup in one place without taking up too much space in my bathroom. It's also light enough to roll around my apartment when I need to clean around it or get ready for a night out. I have the white one, and it perfectly blends into the white tile of my bathroom—but it comes in five colors to match almost any aesthetic.
Amazon shoppers may have found different uses for this easy-to-assemble storage cart, but most agree that it's both sturdy and lightweight.
"I am literally shocked at the quality of this cart for the price," one shopper said. "I'm using it for my art supplies, which is a new hobby during quarantine. My stuff was in various boxes all over the place, but this has helped me organize all my stuff in one cute cart that I can bring wherever I want to paint. It is super easy to assemble. The bins are huge and the height of the sides is just right. I mean, this is literally perfect for what I wanted to use it for. I love when things I've envisioned in my mind work out in reality."
Another reviewer wrote, "Perfect for [my] hair dryer, rollers, [and] makeup. Clears counter space in my small bathroom. I use another one for puppy supplies—pee pads, cleaning supplies, brushes etc. Another sits by the bathtub in my much larger bathroom, it holds conditioner, shampoo, soaps, bubble bath, and neck pillow for soaking...versatile to say the least."
This fan-favorite storage cart can be yours for only $36 on Amazon. Take it from me, the mess in your home will thank you.