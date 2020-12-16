Bath Trays Are Trending This Holiday Season—Shop 5 Luxurious Styles Under $50

This year has been a stressful mess (to put it lightly).
So, it makes sense that one relaxing gift idea is trending just in time for the holiday season. Searches for bath trays have increased by 100 percent on Google this week, and are rising on Pinterest, as well.
Any bath lover could make great use of these tranquil tables, especially if they like to bring accessories, candles, or electronics in with them during their home spa time. The caddies keep everything upright and within view, and can help allow for an even more relaxing time. A warm soak, Netflix, and a glass of wine (or cup of rich hot cocoa) are pretty much the trifecta for tuning out busy workdays and stressful schedules.
Scroll on to see five bath trays that will arrive before Christmas.
Large enough to be used by two, this expandable bamboo caddy comes with two trays that are big enough to hold everything from iPhones to iPads. The intricate details of this table make it a standout. It comes with detachable trays, phone trays, and wine glass holders. Plus, these sections include silicone grips to ensure stability.
More than 7,000 people have given this tray an average 4.7-star rating. Many reviews compliment its durability and craftsmanship.
“The design is extremely well thought-out and has a spot for everything,” wrote one shopper. The craftsmanship is beautiful and has held up extremely well. Wood is smooth and the caddy is adjustable based on your tub size. Really could not recommend this more, has made my tub times even more enjoyable!”
This straightforward design can fit all of the bathtime essentials. When fully expanded, it reaches up to 3.5 feet wide. A book and tablet holder is a useful addition that can provide even more peace of mind during the peaceful time.
One shopper says the model “Has changed my bathtime life forever.”
The sleek aesthetic and minimalist style makes this caddy something that can perfectly blend in with modern-style bathrooms. It expands up to 3.5 feet wide and can fold together into a tray that’s just over one foot—a useful feature for storage.
Shoppers say they’ve used the tray for reading, journaling, and streaming.
“I absolutely love this caddy,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It is sturdy enough to hold my laptop, cell, candle, and wine glass for a relaxing bubble bath. One of my favorite purchases!”
Unlike most bath tray options, this one has a rounded shape that might be more ergonomically friendly to your body. The half-moon shape comes with a tablet backrest, wine holder, and phone rest. Plus, it comes with expanded arms and a small towel holder that could come in handy if you do your skincare routine while bathing.
For those looking for a simple, affordable caddy, reviewers say this is it.
“It's super quick to put together, slim enough to store easily,” explained one shopper. “It's absolutely perfect.”
Slightly bigger than most tray options on the market, this tray reaches out to just under 3.7 feet. Close to 2,000 shoppers have given it an impressive 4.6-star average rating. Along with the usual features—including phone and tablet slots—this popular caddy comes with an additional nail brush and soap dish.
“This makes my relaxing time even one more step relaxing,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I am glad I got this.”