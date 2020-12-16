Bath Trays Are Trending This Holiday Season—Shop 5 Luxurious Styles Under $50

Large enough to be used by two, this expandable bamboo caddy comes with two trays that are big enough to hold everything from iPhones to iPads. The intricate details of this table make it a standout. It comes with detachable trays, phone trays, and wine glass holders. Plus, these sections include silicone grips to ensure stability.

More than 7,000 people have given this tray an average 4.7-star rating. Many reviews compliment its durability and craftsmanship.

“The design is extremely well thought-out and has a spot for everything,” wrote one shopper. The craftsmanship is beautiful and has held up extremely well. Wood is smooth and the caddy is adjustable based on your tub size. Really could not recommend this more, has made my tub times even more enjoyable!”