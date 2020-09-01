This Under-$10 Hack Fixes the Most Annoying Part of Any Bath

After a long day of walking and carrying heavy items, I typically take a relaxing soak to unwind and loosen up any tense muscles in my feet and lower back. But despite having comfy bath essentials like epsom salt, candles, bathing bubbles, and even a bathtub pillow, I’ve found it difficult to perfect the ultra-cozy bath at home. The main problem lies in how low my tub’s water level is; although it looks deep, my bathtub’s overflow drain takes away nearly six inches of precious water.
It annoys me endlessly that I have to contort my body in an extremely awkward way just to get my whole body under water, and I sometimes find myself less relaxed by the end of it all than before I had jumped in the bath. So, when I came across thousands of perfect reviews calling SlipX’s $6 Overflow Drain Cover a “life-changing” product that gives “precious few inches of water depth,” I knew I had to try it. As it turns out, it’s a total game changer.
For something that’s so simple, SlipX’s shop-and-stick silicone cover makes a world’s difference when it comes to prepping the perfect bath. With this suction cup, I was able to save the six inches of water that would usually go out the overflow drain, making it so easy to soak my entire exhausted body in my essential oil-filled bath. There’s no need to worry about overspilling, either: The cover has an opening at the top that still prevents water from overflowing onto bathroom tiles.
SlipX’s drain cover is currently a best-seller on Amazon, and shoppers have given it over 4,800 five-star reviews. “This drain cover has lasted many long baths in very hard water, endured added bath crystals, and never failed me once,” said a reviewer. “As a sanity-saving measure, it's absolutely five stars.”
Another wrote, “My soul was slowly being ripped to pieces while soaking in a measly seven inches of water. Devastating! It will be a while until we can afford to remodel the bathrooms, so I needed to find an alternative solution before I cracked. This product seriously improved the quality of my life.”
Frankly, I can’t agree more—shop this must-have hack to the perfect bath below.
