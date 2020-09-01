This Under-$10 Hack Fixes the Most Annoying Part of Any Bath

It annoys me endlessly that I have to contort my body in an extremely awkward way just to get my whole body under water, and I sometimes find myself less relaxed by the end of it all than before I had jumped in the bath. So, when I came across thousands of perfect reviews calling SlipX’s $6 Overflow Drain Cover a “life-changing” product that gives “precious few inches of water depth,” I knew I had to try it. As it turns out, it’s a total game changer.