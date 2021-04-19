unique shower finds
9 Smart Finds That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Shower—All Under $40
From foot scrubbers to fogless mirrors.
When it comes to your bathroom, anything that makes your shower-and-getting-ready routine more functional is a win. And if you've ever almost lost your balance trying to shave in the shower or don't have enough room to store your shampoo, conditioner, and body wash, read on.
Below, we rounded up unique and affordable bathroom and shower products that'll make your time in there just a little bit easier and more relaxing, from keeping a glass shower door streak-free to getting in a quick massage from head to toe. If you're considering a shower or bathroom refresh, get these essentials on Amazon today.
Love Lori Shower Foot Massage Scrubber
Who doesn’t love a good massage? This foot-scrubbing mat massages your feet as you stand in the shower. Its soft bristles scrub away dead skin and can help with circulation, according to the brand. It also helps fight athlete’s foot and odor, and because it’s silicone, it’s very easy to clean. The suction cups ensure it stays put in your shower, and there’s a loop to hang and dry it.
Better Living Chamber Soap Dispenser
Don’t you love those fancy soap dispensers in hotel showers? You don’t have to look forward to your next trip to enjoy one: This trio of soap dispensers can be set up in your shower for body wash, shampoo, conditioner, or any other product of your choice. They’re easy to refill and fit in tight spots to create extra storage. “My shower is very small, therefore I wanted this piece in order to give me more space and it turned out to be extremely convenient and easy to use,” one customer wrote.
Maxsoft Scalp Massager Brush
Not only does a scalp massage feel incredible, but it helps improve blood circulation and skin cell turnover. This handheld scalp massager doesn’t require much pressure to make an impact, and it has over 50,000 five-star ratings from customers, plus an Amazon’s Choice badge. Some users (including Real Simple writers) even credit it with giving them healthier-looking hair: “I feel like it really promotes hair growth. After using this product for a week and a half, I can see some changes in hair growth, shine, health, etc,” a shopper said. Use it with shampoo to work up a lather.
Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat
Memory foam makes everything better. This memory foam bath mat has a velvet-like microfiber finish, and unlike a towel bath mat, it looks nice enough to leave on your floor 24/7. The absorbent mat is machine-washable and dryable, and it comes in several dimensions—the smallest size is 17 by 24 inches, the largest is 72 by 24 inches—and colors.
Wish Shower Foot Rest
The next time you shave in the shower, use this footrest for balance. The heavy-duty aluminum piece can be screwed directly into your shower wall, so it’s a lot stronger than a tool that uses suction cups or adhesive glue. When you’re not using it, you can just fold it back onto the wall. Amazon shoppers who suffer from back pain, are pregnant, and who have arthritis or low mobility praise its effectiveness.
Polder Silicone Hot Sleeve
Styling your hair with hot tools often involves not knowing where to safely set them down. But this pocket sleeve makes it so simple to put down your flat iron, curling iron, or styling tool of choice —just hook it on a towel rod. It’s also a great place for your appliance to cool down once you’re done. Plus, it’s ultra-portable. “It's a hassle when I travel and can't pack my flat iron due to the heat. Upon my last work trip, I was able to get ready, put my flat iron in this, and go within half an hour,” one customer said.
Honeybull Fogless Shower Mirror
This fogless mirror goes directly in your shower for a closer view as you shave or do your skincare routine. It includes a small hook for your razor and swivels around 360 degrees. If you happen find its suction cup not strong enough, a sticker for extra suction is also included. At 7 by 7 by 4 inches, it’s a good size for most showers.
Bambusi Bamboo Bathtub Tray
You’ve probably seen these all over Instagram. But bamboo bathtub trays aren’t just aesthetically pleasing, they’re also incredibly practical. This one can hold your tablet, your current book, a glass of wine, or whatever else you’d like to have in reach while relaxing in the bath. Customers especially like that it’s adjustable. “It’s secure enough to trust that your electronics won’t take a dive into the water, and has a space dedicated to a glass of wine. It’s so adjustable I can't think of a tub it wouldn't work with,” one wrote.
Hiware All Purpose Shower Squeegee
This easy-to-use squeegee wipes all of that excess fog and water right off your shower doors and mirrors. It’s available 10-, 12-, and 14-inch widths to cover a variety of surfaces, plus black, silver, brass, and bronze finishes to match your decor. You can also use it outside of your shower on your patio and deck and around your kitchen. All you have to do is swipe moisture away—literally.