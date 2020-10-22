Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Hair Tools Holder to Keep Their Bathrooms Organized

If you use a blow dryer, curling iron, or straightener in your hair routine, you most likely understand the struggle of keeping all those tools and their cords organized. It’s easy to leave hot appliances out on your bathroom counter to cool down and forget to put them away. Keeping your vanity clear and organized is about to become a whole lot easier, though, thanks to the Polder Style Station.
This hair-care organizer, which has three slots for tools and a back compartment for cords, comes in five different colors and starts at just $20. You can hang the compact holder on a towel rack, place it on a countertop, or store it in a cabinet or drawer. It’s designed with heat-resistant mesh and a silicone base, so you can safely return your hot tools to their spots as soon as you’re done using them.
“I love how versatile this style station is,” one of the nearly 3,300 five-star reviewers wrote. “When I’m using my hair dryer, curling wand, or straightener, I can hang the style station on the towel bar. Once I’m finished, I place it back under the sink. It’s perfect for what I wanted!”
Another shopper said: “If you are like me and put away hair equipment while they’re still hot, this is the product you need. Heat-resistance is great, and you don’t have to wait for it to cool down to put it away.”
One customer even wrote that this hair tools holder is “a must-have to organize a vanity that is always cluttered with stuff,” adding that it “completely cleared up space on one whole side of the vanity.”
Hair tools and brushes are some of the most difficult things to keep organized in your bathroom, but this style station makes it easy. Shop the customer-loved organizer below.
To buy: $20 (was $25); amazon.com
