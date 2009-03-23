Organizing Baskets and Bins in Every Size

By Kelley Carter and Kate Parker
Updated August 29, 2014
The Conran Shop
Need to control the chaos? Consider these attractive options.
Carrie Bicycle Basket

The Conran Shop

Designer Marie-Louise Gustafsson used her grandmother’s crocheted tablecloths as inspiration for this whimsical plastic bike basket. Need to pop into a shop for some essentials? No problem: It conveniently detaches from handlebars, and a black canvas strap makes for easy carrying.

To buy: $74, amazon.com.

Baguette Baskets

Mitchell Gold and Bob Williams

These oversize baskets, made of extra-thick hand-woven rattan, are perfect for corralling umbrellas in the foyer or storing stacks of extra towels in the bathroom or guest room.

To buy: $105 for two (one large and one small), mgbwhome.com for stores.

Fair Winds Trading Rwanda Bowls

Macy's Fair Winds Trading Rwanda

Traditional hand-woven Rwandan baskets are wonderfully intricate and meant to serve both practical and aesthetic purposes. Use a bowl for fruit or as a catchall for keys or other small, easily lost objects.

To buy: from $46, macys.com.

Large Stow Away Basket

Longaberger

Hand-woven of durable maple, this large, vintage-style basket offers ample storage for bulky items, and its strong handles make heavy loads easy to carry. Also comes in darker stains.

To buy: $179, longaberger.com.

Homebox by Reisenthel

Reisenthel

The ideal blend of beauty and brawn: A sophisticated baroque pattern graces this double-handled bin, made of heavy-duty polyester canvas and a tough-as-nails steel frame.

To buy: $23, touchofeurope.net.

Woven Aluminum Baskets

Tuvalu Home
  • Made from recycled aluminum, these wide-mouthed baskets are not only statement pieces, they’re safe for outdoor use. Sink potted geraniums and petunias into these shimmery stunners to amp up your patio or deck.
  • To buy: $150 for three, tuvaluhome.com.


