Organizing Baskets and Bins in Every Size
Carrie Bicycle Basket
Designer Marie-Louise Gustafsson used her grandmother’s crocheted tablecloths as inspiration for this whimsical plastic bike basket. Need to pop into a shop for some essentials? No problem: It conveniently detaches from handlebars, and a black canvas strap makes for easy carrying.
To buy: $74, amazon.com.
Baguette Baskets
These oversize baskets, made of extra-thick hand-woven rattan, are perfect for corralling umbrellas in the foyer or storing stacks of extra towels in the bathroom or guest room.
To buy: $105 for two (one large and one small), mgbwhome.com for stores.
Fair Winds Trading Rwanda Bowls
Traditional hand-woven Rwandan baskets are wonderfully intricate and meant to serve both practical and aesthetic purposes. Use a bowl for fruit or as a catchall for keys or other small, easily lost objects.
To buy: from $46, macys.com.
Large Stow Away Basket
Hand-woven of durable maple, this large, vintage-style basket offers ample storage for bulky items, and its strong handles make heavy loads easy to carry. Also comes in darker stains.
To buy: $179, longaberger.com.
Homebox by Reisenthel
The ideal blend of beauty and brawn: A sophisticated baroque pattern graces this double-handled bin, made of heavy-duty polyester canvas and a tough-as-nails steel frame.
To buy: $23, touchofeurope.net.
Woven Aluminum Baskets
- Made from recycled aluminum, these wide-mouthed baskets are not only statement pieces, they’re safe for outdoor use. Sink potted geraniums and petunias into these shimmery stunners to amp up your patio or deck.
- To buy: $150 for three, tuvaluhome.com.