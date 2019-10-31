5 Elegant Ways to Hide the Holiday Clutter (Quick, Before Guests Come Over!) 

Baskets might be the greatest organization secret of all time. They can store everything from gift-wrap to cooking supplies without breaking a sweat, but their real superpower is reducing visual clutter. Lots of tiny, hard to organize items just look so much better when you load them into a basket. Plus, then you have everything you need all in one place.

When shopping for baskets, look for woven options, like this stylish Home Depot basket, that will hide everything within reach but out of sight. The white lining looks tidy, and it's removable so you can wash it as needed.

To buy: $17, homedepot.com.