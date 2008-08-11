Real Simple Home Organizing Moving Sell Your Home Checklist Checklists Sell Your Home Checklist How to get your castle sold. Advertisement Save FB Tweet More Pinterest Email Send Text Message Print Illustration of a house and a tree Credit: PAPERCUT Checklist Make small fixes. Inspect your home with a buyer's eyes, and correct the flaws that are most egregious (if affordable) or can be relatively easily fixed—from repairing cracks in the walkways to repainting dingy walls or oiling creaky hinges. Decide whether to work with an agent or self-sell. For a commission, an agent will take care of many details you may not want to be bothered with (placing ads, fielding calls, making signs, etc.) and bring experience to the table. To find a good one, ask friends and relatives, then interview several candidates. Have each one walk through your house to see how he or she would price it and how the two of you get along. Sign an agreement for the shortest commitment possible, usually three to six months. If you self-sell, help is available (for a fee) at forsalebyowner.com. Checklists View Series Carry-On Luggage Rules: Everything You Can (and Can't) Bring With You on the Plane The "Company's Coming" Get-It-Clean Checklist 29 Achievable Things to Do in January The Ultimate Cleaning Checklist