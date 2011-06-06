One-of-a-Kind Cards for New Home Owners

By Krissy Tiglias
Updated August 29, 2014
Smock Paper
Know someone moving in—or out? Celebrate their new digs with one of these unique ideas.
Smock Paper Home Sweet Home

Smock Paper

Letterpressed design on bamboo paper stock is one charming welcome to the neighborhood.

To buy: $4, smockpaper.com.

Hello Lucky! Houseplants

hellolucky.com

First comes the home. Next comes the houseplants. This letterpressed card is a natural choice for extending a warm welcome.


To buy: $4.50, hellolucky.com.

Gilah Press New Home!

gilahpress.com

Two complementary shades of blue ink letterpressed on creamy white paper stock take this casual card to elegant heights.

To buy: $5, gilahpress.com.

Dutch Door Press Yay for You!

etsy.com

Sometimes all they need is a little extra encouragement.

To buy: $4, etsy.com.

Smock Paper Cool Digs

smockpaper.com

You’ve arrived in your new pad. A cool letterpressed card is part of the package.

To buy: $4, smockpaper.com.

Zeichen Press Hi Neighbor!

This 100% recycled card is the perfect way to welcome the new kids to the block. Oh, and a batch of homemade cookies also wouldn’t hurt.

To buy: $4, zeichenpress.com.

Flaunt Cards New Beehive

modernpapergoods.com

Everyone's buzzing about the new family in town. Welcome them to the neighborhood with this sweet honeybee card.

To buy: $6, modernpapergoods.com.

Greenwich Letterpress New Home

greenwichletterpress.com

Whether you’re moving to the country or heading into the city, this is the perfect letterpressed pick. This folded note is on 100% recycled paper stock.

To buy: $4.50, greenwichletterpress.com.

