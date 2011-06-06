One-of-a-Kind Cards for New Home Owners
Smock Paper Home Sweet Home
Letterpressed design on bamboo paper stock is one charming welcome to the neighborhood.
To buy: $4, smockpaper.com.
Hello Lucky! Houseplants
First comes the home. Next comes the houseplants. This letterpressed card is a natural choice for extending a warm welcome.
To buy: $4.50, hellolucky.com.
Gilah Press New Home!
Two complementary shades of blue ink letterpressed on creamy white paper stock take this casual card to elegant heights.
To buy: $5, gilahpress.com.
Dutch Door Press Yay for You!
Sometimes all they need is a little extra encouragement.
To buy: $4, etsy.com.
Smock Paper Cool Digs
You’ve arrived in your new pad. A cool letterpressed card is part of the package.
To buy: $4, smockpaper.com.
Zeichen Press Hi Neighbor!
This 100% recycled card is the perfect way to welcome the new kids to the block. Oh, and a batch of homemade cookies also wouldn’t hurt.
To buy: $4, zeichenpress.com.
Flaunt Cards New Beehive
Everyone's buzzing about the new family in town. Welcome them to the neighborhood with this sweet honeybee card.
To buy: $6, modernpapergoods.com.
Greenwich Letterpress New Home
Whether you’re moving to the country or heading into the city, this is the perfect letterpressed pick. This folded note is on 100% recycled paper stock.
To buy: $4.50, greenwichletterpress.com.