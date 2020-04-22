How to Move Homes Safely Amid Coronavirus If You Absolutely Have To

Image zoom Getty Images

What are you supposed to do when your plans to move coincide with a pandemic? Sheltering in place, avoiding contact with commonly touched surfaces, and keeping your distance from strangers aren’t exactly conducive to a typical moving day. In an easy, cut-and-dried world the answer might be: Cancel the movers and postpone that move. But it’s not always so simple.

“Due to no federal mandate for eviction and rent freezes, moving during the pandemic is still very much a reality for thousands of people across the country,” says Mike Glanz, moving industry expert and founder of HireAHelper.com. In fact, Glanz adds that because of this, moving companies are considered by most states and counties to be essential services. “First, make a concerted effort not to relocate during this time; then explore a DIY move,” says Glanz.

But bottom line, if you absolutely have to move right now, it’s OK to do so. (No, you are not a terrible citizen—in some exceptional cases, the show must go on, so long as it goes on responsibly.) As with any essential errand done during the pandemic—like grocery shopping or ordering takeout—it’s in everyone’s best interest to take extra precautions while moving. This is to protect you, your family, and your home (new and old), as well as anyone you may come in contact with throughout the process. To help you navigate a nonnegotiable move during the current health crisis, Glanz offers his sagest advice below.

