8 Smart Ways to Save on Moving Costs, According to Pros

It may feel like an added item on your to-do list but getting rid of everything you don’t want to take with you before you move will ultimately save you time, space, and money.

“Go through all of your belongings, from cookware, clothing, and even furniture, and take inventory of what you no longer need or want. Marie Kondo before packing and you will be surprised by how much you own,” says Sara Skirboll, the shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot. “Depending on how much you have downsized, you could save hundreds of dollars, as one of the big costs of moving is the hourly expense of the movers themselves.”

Beyond that, you can actually make money on the things you’re getting rid of and allocate those funds toward moving costs. Take furniture or nice clothing to consignment shops, throw things onto websites like eBay and Poshmark, and hold a garage sale if you’re feeling ambitious. If you don’t want to mess with selling stuff, you can schedule a donation pickup or drop off.