The Ultimate Moving Checklist and To-Do Timeline
An organized move is an easier move. Use this moving list to get a head start.
Credit: Getty Images
Whether your last move was across the country or across the street, it probably ended with two words: "Never again!" But you don't always have the luxury of staying in the same place forever. Sooner or later, you're bound to find yourself surrounded by cardboard boxes and packing tape―again.
To make things go smoother this go-around, look no further than this moving to-do list that details not only what needs to get done, but the right time to do different tasks to minimize stress. Print it out, check every item off week by week, and maybe the two words that end your next move will simply be "I'm home."