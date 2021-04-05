The Best Moving Boxes to Pack Every Room in Your Home

As much as moving can be an exciting process, packing all your belongings into boxes is a tedious task. To add more stress, simply getting your hands on cardboard boxes right now isn't easy. According to The Wall Street Journal, cardboard boxes have never been in more demand (or more expensive) thanks to one of the most popular pandemic activities—online shopping. Fear not, we've scoured the internet to find cardboard boxes that are still in stock and won't cost you a small fortune.
Even though cardboard boxes are currently in high demand, you can still get them on Amazon and other online sites like The Home Depot, Lowe's, and Walmart. Amazon Prime offers members the luxury of buying and receiving cheap shipping boxes in just two days, while The Home Depot provides a variety of delivery options, like store pickup, ship to home, and scheduled delivery. No matter where you get your moving boxes, consider buying extras in case you have more to pack than you expected.
Since you've already spent a pretty penny on your new home, now is the time to save wherever possible—including during your move. The price of moving boxes depends on size and quantity. Luckily, retailers offer options for every budget. Walmart and Amazon are great sites to shop because of their wide selection of brands and affordable prices. Head to The Home Depot or Lowe's for quality store brand moving box collections. You can purchase large cardboard boxes for under $3 each from any retailer above or moving box kits containing up to 48 boxes for $162 at The Home Depot.
Whether you're moving out of an apartment or house, purchasing a range of box sizes is essential. Small and medium boxes work well for books, photo albums, and canned goods, while large box sizes are better for decor (think: blankets and lamps), kitchen appliances, and other bulky items. Additionally, consider speciality boxes for hanging clothes, TVs, mirrors, and fragile kitchenware.
Below, you can learn more about the different types of moving boxes and find links to the best options available at The Home Depot, Lowe's, Walmart, and Amazon. Don't forget to add packing supplies, like bubble wrap and labels, to your virtual shopping cart.
Each room in your home requires anywhere from 10 to 20 cardboard boxes, so investing in a moving box kit is a smart, budget-friendly move. Uboxes's 12-pack of moving boxes is an affordable option on Amazon with over 5,000 five-star ratings. Consisting of large moving boxes, this pack of 12 boxes is suitable for one large room or can be used along with other box sizes to pack up everything. Our picks from The Home Depot and Walmart are more expensive than other options; however, these box kits offer 40 or more cardboard boxes that could potentially cover your whole move. For smaller homes or rooms, Lowe's carries a nine-pack of various sizes for under $80. Bonus: Some moving kits include additional supplies, such as bubble cushion wrap and packing paper.
Small boxes are very important because they offer the right amount of space for storing a number of items without leaving too much wiggle room for potential breakage or spillage. Between beauty products and small decorative objects, it's a good idea to have at least two small boxes on hand for each room. The best part? Each small cardboard box costs less than $2 from any of the retailers below—plus, you can purchase them individually or in large quantities.
Medium-sized boxes are necessary, especially for kitchens and bedrooms that have a lot of items in cabinets and on shelves. Their size dimensions range from 12 to 22 inches long, and they typically support up to 65 pounds. For heavier loads, consider medium boxes with handles to make carrying easier.
The more rooms you have in your house, the more large cardboard boxes you'll need. This size is great for basements, garages, and offices that have hefty items like paint cans, holiday decorations, and electronics. Also, consider getting a few for each bedroom to stash blankets, pillows, and other bedroom essentials. Best of all, each box on our list has built-in handles for easy lifting.
Thanks to their metal rods, wardrobe moving boxes are a godsend for hanging clothes. Not only do they make packing and unpacking a breeze, but they also keep your clothes wrinkle-free while moving from place to place. U-Haul offers three wardrobe boxes for under $50 on Amazon, with hundreds of customer reviews praising their sturdiness, roomy size, and functionality. If you need to pack coats and long dresses, consider tall wardrobe boxes from The Home Depot.
TVs, artwork, and mirrors require long and narrow cardboard boxes wrapped in protective cushioned material. Head to The Home Depot and Lowe's for the best moving boxes for TVs. Their TV boxes have a heavy-duty design fit for flat screens. Have a lot of large artwork and delicate mirrors? Consider the budget-friendly box bundles below from Walmart and Amazon.
Pack fragile glassware and dishes the right way with specially designed moving boxes for kitchens. Hundreds of shoppers love the kitchen moving kits below because they include different types of boxes for dishes, pots, pans, and glasses—and almost every single one comes with foam pouches and dividers for safe travel.