6 Modern Memo Board Picks

By Jenny Brown
Updated August 29, 2014
umbra.com
With so much to remember these days, a designated spot for notes and reminders comes in handy.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Talk Bulletin Board

umbra.com

Chat with your housemates on this cute speech bubble. Use magnets to keep grocery lists and bills handy. Size: 14¾ by 17 inches.

To buy: $25, umbra.com.

Featured April 2012

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Magnetic Dry Erase CorX Board

boarddudes.com

A modern, handsome design with corkboard edges for attaching mini notes or tickets to next week’s game. Doodle on the large surface for instant framed art. Size: 18 by 22 inches.

To buy: $23, target.com for stores.

3 of 6

Large Linen Pinboard

potterybarn.com

Elegant and expansive, this board can step in as instant wall decor. Make a pretty layout of artwork, family photos, or even jewelry—or simply use it to get all the papers off your desk. Twenty metal pushpins included. Size: 36 by 48 inches. Also available in small.

To buy: $149, potterybarn.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Sort It Out! Wall Caddy in Stainless Steel

threebythree.com

Perfect for small spaces, this little guy works overtime. The magnetic surface contains a silkscreened calendar; three hooks on the bottom hold keys or small tools; and three compartments in the back store magazines, mail, and accessories. Two magnets included. Size: 5 by 22 inches.

To buy: $40, threebythree.com.

5 of 6

Chalkboard Frame-Memo Board With Magnets

crateandbarrel.com

This magnetic chalkboard—which doubles as a frame for your small photos—is a stylish update to the classic blackboard. Four magnets and two pieces of chalk included. Size: 19¼ by 13¼ inches.

To buy: $40, crateandbarrel.com.

6 of 6

Hollywood Regency Framed Chalkboard Memo Board

etsy.com

This baroque frame has a magnetic-chalkboard surface, which would look stunning hanging in an entryway in place of a mirror. The molded-resin frame can be painted in one of 14 colors in a high gloss or matte finish to blend with your decor. Chalk and eraser included. Multiple sizes available.


To buy: Starting at $64, etsy.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Jenny Brown