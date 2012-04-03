6 Modern Memo Board Picks
Talk Bulletin Board
Chat with your housemates on this cute speech bubble. Use magnets to keep grocery lists and bills handy. Size: 14¾ by 17 inches.
To buy: $25, umbra.com.
Featured April 2012
Magnetic Dry Erase CorX Board
A modern, handsome design with corkboard edges for attaching mini notes or tickets to next week’s game. Doodle on the large surface for instant framed art. Size: 18 by 22 inches.
To buy: $23, target.com for stores.
Large Linen Pinboard
Elegant and expansive, this board can step in as instant wall decor. Make a pretty layout of artwork, family photos, or even jewelry—or simply use it to get all the papers off your desk. Twenty metal pushpins included. Size: 36 by 48 inches. Also available in small.
To buy: $149, potterybarn.com.
Sort It Out! Wall Caddy in Stainless Steel
Perfect for small spaces, this little guy works overtime. The magnetic surface contains a silkscreened calendar; three hooks on the bottom hold keys or small tools; and three compartments in the back store magazines, mail, and accessories. Two magnets included. Size: 5 by 22 inches.
To buy: $40, threebythree.com.
Chalkboard Frame-Memo Board With Magnets
This magnetic chalkboard—which doubles as a frame for your small photos—is a stylish update to the classic blackboard. Four magnets and two pieces of chalk included. Size: 19¼ by 13¼ inches.
To buy: $40, crateandbarrel.com.
Hollywood Regency Framed Chalkboard Memo Board
This baroque frame has a magnetic-chalkboard surface, which would look stunning hanging in an entryway in place of a mirror. The molded-resin frame can be painted in one of 14 colors in a high gloss or matte finish to blend with your decor. Chalk and eraser included. Multiple sizes available.
To buy: Starting at $64, etsy.com.
