7 Magazine Racks
Target Small Zurich Magazine Rack
Its wood finish blends easily with a traditional décor while the X-shape complements a modern aesthetic. Plus it has handles for easy transport from room to room (or to the recycling bin).
To buy: $70, target.com.
Featured September 2011
Crate and Barrel Invisible Magazine Rack
Display your magazines spine side up (be sure to remove the loose subscription cards first). The more titles you include, the more hidden the rack becomes.
To buy: $50, crateandbarrel.com.
CB2 Wall Magazine Rack
Stagger a few of these simple and modern holders across the wall or hang vertically to create different looks.
To buy: $40, cb2.com.
Pottery Barn Wire Mesh Wall-Mount Magazine Rack
Use this basket-style holder in your kitchen for tossing mail as you walk through the door.
To buy: $24, potterybarn.com.
OFFI Magazine Stand
With a clever caterpillar-like design, this organizer makes corralling books and periodicals a thing of beauty.
To buy: $129, 2modern.com.
Blomus Wires Wall-Mounted Magazine Rack
Hang this wire rack next to your desk and let the magazine covers act as art. Give each family member a slot.
To buy: $62, wayfair.com.
Container Store Acrylic Magazine Sorter
Keep periodicals within reach on your desk with this see-through organizer. Store old favorites to the left while updating those on the right.
To buy: $25, containerstore.com.
