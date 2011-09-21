7 Magazine Racks

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated August 29, 2014
target.com
When you get the latest issue of Real Simple in the mail, don’t add it to the pile on your desk—toss it into one of these handy holders.
Target Small Zurich Magazine Rack

target.com

Its wood finish blends easily with a traditional décor while the X-shape complements a modern aesthetic. Plus it has handles for easy transport from room to room (or to the recycling bin).

To buy: $70, target.com.

Featured September 2011

Crate and Barrel Invisible Magazine Rack

crateandbarrel.com

Display your magazines spine side up (be sure to remove the loose subscription cards first). The more titles you include, the more hidden the rack becomes.

To buy: $50, crateandbarrel.com.

CB2 Wall Magazine Rack

cb2.com

Stagger a few of these simple and modern holders across the wall or hang vertically to create different looks.

To buy: $40, cb2.com.

Pottery Barn Wire Mesh Wall-Mount Magazine Rack

potterybarn.com

Use this basket-style holder in your kitchen for tossing mail as you walk through the door.

To buy: $24, potterybarn.com.

OFFI Magazine Stand

2modern.com

With a clever caterpillar-like design, this organizer makes corralling books and periodicals a thing of beauty.

To buy: $129, 2modern.com.

Blomus Wires Wall-Mounted Magazine Rack

wayfair.com

Hang this wire rack next to your desk and let the magazine covers act as art. Give each family member a slot.

To buy: $62, wayfair.com.

Container Store Acrylic Magazine Sorter

containerstore.com

Keep periodicals within reach on your desk with this see-through organizer. Store old favorites to the left while updating those on the right.

To buy: $25, containerstore.com.

By Stephanie Sisco