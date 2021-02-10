Less Is More: Why 4 Women Decided to Downsize Their Homes and Declutter Their Lives

Who: Christine Platt, literacy advocate, author of the forthcoming The Afrominimalist's Guide to Living with Less, and mom of one

When Christine left her job as a lawyer to pursue writing full-time in 2015, she started working from home. “For the first time, I was there not to just eat and sleep,” she says. Being at home prompted an awakening: “I always knew I had too much stuff, but I had everything relatively organized,” she says. She realized, though, that even if everything fit in her closets, it could still be an overwhelming amount to maintain. “I couldn’t ignore it anymore.”

Goal: “When I started, I just wanted to be a minimalist,” Christine says, laughing. “My goal was ‘How can I make my home—and how can I feel—like what I’m looking at in pictures on blogs?’ ” To her eyes, the minimalists’ homes were superclean, and the people who lived in them appeared happier with less. She quickly discovered, however, that minimalism is a whole lot more than a spare aesthetic.

Method: Christine took a slow and steady approach to minimizing, paring back one category at a time. She began with home goods. “We had a lot of knickknacks and stuff on the walls,” she says. The first to go was a large photo in the dining room. “I said to myself, ‘Let me see how the room feels without this,’ and of course, it was fine.”

Biggest Challenge: The emotional experience of decluttering was hard. “When you pull everything out of your closet, when you see how much you own and how much you didn’t use that still has tags on it, it’s hard not to get emotional,” she says. “You start to think of the money you spent. I try not to think of it as money wasted.”

Greatest Reward: Over time, Christine’s vague idea about being a “minimalist” has become a journey of living with intention, which she shares on Instagram (@afrominimalist). “There’s no way you can be intentional with just your wardrobe or your home,” she says. “Once you see and experience how good your home and closet feel, you want every area of your life to feel that way.” She says this approach to life has given her space for things she wants to do most. “I’ve been able to grow my career as a children’s book author and still support my antiracism work,” she says. She even fits in a nap every afternoon.