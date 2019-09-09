4 Genius Organization Ideas to Steal From This Tiny Laundry Room 

Image zoom Christopher Testani

During the 10 years she has worked at Real Simple, our home director Stephanie Sisco has heard readers ask again and again how to create a laundry room that's both exceptionally organized and beautifully designed. So in the 2019 Real Simple Home, she decided to tackle the challenge and make a laundry room that is equal parts style and function. From the simple addition of a rolling storage cart for cleaning supplies, to a brand new stackable washer and dryer, there's a space-saving idea to steal here, no matter your commitment level or budget.

Continue the tour: Take the Full 360-Degree Video Tour of the 2019 Real Simple Home!

Maximize Wall Space

One of the easiest laundry room organization ideas you can use in any size room is to make sure you're maximizing vertical space. In the Real Simple Home, that meant installing some stylish wall-hanging hooks to hold a duster and broom. Then, a fold-down drying rack ($70, containerstore.com) makes use of wall space and can be tucked away when not in use.

Stack the Washer and Dryer

If you're planning a complete laundry room redesign, consider a front-loading washer and dryer (like these pretty champagne Samsung options) that are able to be stacked. Remember: when square footage is tight, vertical space is your best friend.

Install Open Shelving

Sisco lined the wall to the right of the machines with open shelving, so everything from lint rollers to dryer balls is easy to grab, rather than hidden inside a cabinet. To keep the open shelving tidy, use closed baskets to stash less attractive supplies and let clear glass jars corral display-worthy essentials.

Don't Forget the Decor Details

Picking out decorative touches for your laundry room may not be your first consideration when designing the space, but it can make all the difference between a room you dread going into and a place that makes chore time less of a chore. In this room, a decorative light fixture and colorful artwork liven up the space.