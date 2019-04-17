5 Easy Kitchen Updates That Will Make You More Organized (And They're All Under $100)
Install a Pull-Out Garbage Can
One tiny tweak that can help make your kitchen function more smoothly is installing a pull-out garbage can. If this feature is on your wishlist for you next remodel, there's no need to wait—installing one is easier than you think. According to Amazon reviewers, this simplehuman pull-out trash can takes just 5 minutes and 8 screws to install. Only 9.8-inches wide, this trash can is slender enough to fit in the narrow space below your kitchen sink, and according to one reviewer, nestles right beside a garbage disposal.
To buy: simplehuman pull-out trash can, $80, amazon.com.
Install an Organizing Pegboard
If you want to add more storage to your kitchen without taking over the already-overstuffed drawers and cabinets, install a wall-hanging pegboard. You can get an inexpensive white pegboard at Home Depot (ask them to cut it to the correct size for you), then use spray paint to customize the color for your kitchen. Before hanging on the wall, use a stud finder to make sure it's secure, especially if you plan to hang heavy pots and pans. Use s-hooks to hang pots, pans, and kitchen utensils, while wire baskets can hold spice bottles and jars.
To buy: 48-by-24-inch white pegboard, $10, homedepot.com; Metal s-hooks, $3, target.com.
Add Pull-Out Shelves to Your Drawers
What are the most cluttered areas of your kitchen? There's a good chance your kitchen drawers just made the list. To tidy up this area and make appliances, cake pans, and mixing bowls easier to reach, consider installing pull-out drawers. It will make you feel like you have brand-new custom cabinets, but for a fraction of the price. The slide-out track attaches to the bottom of the cabinet with screws and the wooden basket is designed to hold up to 88 pounds, so you can even stash heavy cast iron pans or bulky appliances. Before ordering a pull-out drawer, be sure to measure your cabinet carefully and slect the size that matches the cabinets you already own.
To buy: Rebrilliant pull-out drawer, $70, wayfair.com.
Add a Wall-Hanging Pot Rail
A beautiful blend of style and storage, this copper kitchen rail provides extra storage for your pots and pans. Order a custom length, ranging from 16 to 71 inches, so that the rail fits perfectly in your space. No matter if you install it behind your stovetop, on a blank wall, or on the side of a cabinet, this pot rail will bring valuable storage to a formerly underutilized area of your kitchen. Over time, the copper will develop a patina, making it ideal for a modern industrial or farmhouse-style kitchen.
To buy: From $39, ProperCopperDesign.etsy.com.
Order Customized Canister Labels
Prefer an organization update that doesn't requiring pulling out the power tools? Order a set of customized canister labels, then use them to tag your flour, sugar, baking soda, and more. All you have to do is peel off the protective backing and apply the decal to your glass canisters, but it will make your kitchen counter look instantly more organized.
To buy: Vinyl Decal, $1 each, PersonalPrintCompany.etsy.com.