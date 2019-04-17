What are the most cluttered areas of your kitchen? There's a good chance your kitchen drawers just made the list. To tidy up this area and make appliances, cake pans, and mixing bowls easier to reach, consider installing pull-out drawers. It will make you feel like you have brand-new custom cabinets, but for a fraction of the price. The slide-out track attaches to the bottom of the cabinet with screws and the wooden basket is designed to hold up to 88 pounds, so you can even stash heavy cast iron pans or bulky appliances. Before ordering a pull-out drawer, be sure to measure your cabinet carefully and slect the size that matches the cabinets you already own.

To buy: Rebrilliant pull-out drawer, $70, wayfair.com.