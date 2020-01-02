Image zoom Getty Images / YinYang

Don't call it a New Year's resolution—this kitchen counter organization trick is virtually effortless. And unlike the other lofty goals you'll likely forget about in a few short weeks, this is one you won't have to try very hard to maintain. The basic idea is simple: instead of constantly fighting against the clutter that naturally collects on your kitchen counter, corral it. Invest in a tray (or multiple trays) that are strategically sized to fit your counter and the type of clutter you typically struggle with. For example, if the condiments and spices threaten to take over your counter, order a turntable large enough to stash the essentials within reach. If a pile of mail is the culprit, order a shallow woven tray to contain it.

The moment these trays start to overflow, it's a signal to relocate extra spices to the cabinet or finally tackle that paperwork. Rather than attempting to maintain a flawless countertop all 365 days of the year (a worthy, but entirely unrealistic goal), the tray method makes your kitchen look perpetually tidy without daily organizing.

We Tried It!

After learning about the tray organization trick from our home director, Stephanie Sisco, our editor-in-chief, Liz Vaccariello, decided to put it to the test in her own home. To reclaim her kitchen counter from her #clutterhusband ("a neat, albeit prolific, pile maker"), Liz introduced a rectangular tray to collect everything from mints to medicine bottles. Without tossing out a single thing, the counter looks instantly neater.