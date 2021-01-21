This Space-Saving Jewelry Organizer Set Doubles as Floating Shelves—and It’s Under $32

There are many different ways to store jewelry, from traditional boxes, to accessory trays. But if your intention is to declutter your vanity, the best option is a wall-mounted design, like this jewelry organizer set on Amazon. Not only does it keep your necklaces tangle-free and earrings easy to find, but it also makes use of wall space, which ultimately clears up your countertop.
The Keebofly Hanging Jewelry Organizer Set features two wooden shelves with metal racks attached below, including one for earrings (up to 18 pairs), and the other for necklaces and bracelets. The floating shelves offer stylish storage for a variety of items, and reviewers use them for everything from skincare products, to clutch purses, to picture frames. You can arrange them horizontally, vertically, or diagonally, plus they come in different wood finishes to fit your style. Jewelry storage and floating shelves in one aesthetically pleasing design? It's a win-win.
To buy: $32; amazon.com.
With over 1,700 five-star ratings, it's earned a considerable amount of praise from reviewers. Many rave about its quality, hassle-free installation, and storage capacity—especially for the mere price of $32.
"This jewelry stand is such a big help and easy to install. I used to have my jewelry scattered all over the place, but now with this, I don't have to worry about that anymore," one Amazon shopper wrote. "The materials are definitely worth the price, it's sturdy, and I can tell it's high quality."
Bonus: It comes with all the necessary hardware, as well as clear instructions, so you can hang it up without missing a beat.
Each shelf is about 12 inches long, which many reviewers say is the perfect size to serve as "tastefully simple" decor, while providing a sufficient amount of storage space. Shoppers arrange their jewelry organizer sets in bathrooms, closets, and bedrooms, choosing the place that corresponds best with their shelf usage. Bathrooms are ideal for those wanting to store skincare products, while closets and bedrooms are best for organizing outfit accessories, like purses and sunglasses.
"Absolutely LOVE these shelves!" a five-star reviewer said. "There are so many different ways to design them. Lots of space for jewelry, and the design fits well in any space and any room style. Would definitely purchase [it] again if I needed more!"
For just $32, this wall-mounted jewelry organizer is a no-brainer for eliminating clutter, serving as wall decor, and offering bonus storage. Grab one today so you can get your space organized ASAP.