This Space-Saving Jewelry Organizer Set Doubles as Floating Shelves—and It’s Under $32

The Keebofly Hanging Jewelry Organizer Set features two wooden shelves with metal racks attached below, including one for earrings (up to 18 pairs), and the other for necklaces and bracelets. The floating shelves offer stylish storage for a variety of items, and reviewers use them for everything from skincare products, to clutch purses, to picture frames. You can arrange them horizontally, vertically, or diagonally, plus they come in different wood finishes to fit your style. Jewelry storage and floating shelves in one aesthetically pleasing design? It's a win-win.