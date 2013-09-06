7 Gorgeous Jewelry Holders

By Christina Yeotsas
Updated September 17, 2013
urbanoutfitters.com
Turn to one of these fabulous storage solutions to corral your baubles, bracelets, and more.
1 of 7

Medallion Jewelry Stand

urbanoutfitters.com

In this case, three’s not a crowd. For grab and go access, try tiered metal storage dishes for holding jewels. The hanging posts are ideal for keeping necklaces and bracelets from getting tangled.

To buy: $34, urbanoutfitters.com.

2 of 7

Unglazed White Uni Container

gretelhome.com

This porcelain bowl, embellished with unglazed raised dots, is ideal for storing your delicate daily bling on a dresser or side table.

To buy: $69, gretelhome.com.

3 of 7

Porcelain Elephant Jewelry Bowl

zgallerie.com

Don’t let small studs roam around the house at random. This porcelain elephant adorned holder is an easy resting place for keeping rings and earring posts visible.

To buy: $10, zgallerie.com.

4 of 7

Petite Bureau Jewelry Box

anthropologie.com

Keep jewels tucked away in a mini-dresser that looks just as precious as the treasures stored inside. The front is adorned with alternating materials (mango wood and glass), which makes this piece work with any room’s decor.

To buy: $198, anthropologie.com.

5 of 7

Wall Mount Jewelry Hanger

potterybarn.com

Take the guesswork out of choosing accessories for the day. Not only does this mango wood and iron rack make a decorative statement on a wall, but it keeps earrings, bracelets, and necklaces close at hand.

To buy: $99, potterybarn.com.

6 of 7

Stratford Jewelry Chest

ballarddesigns.com

For the ultimate jewelry aficionado, invest in a piece of furniture to accommodate all of those years of collected gems. Equipped with a mirrored top, stealth side cabinets for hanging necklaces, and abundant drawer space, this piece is a true catchall.

To buy: $349, ballarddesigns.com.

7 of 7

Branches Jewelry Holder

burkedecor.com

Prevent a mess of intertwining chains and hooks by draping items on this romantic tree objet. Available in gold or silver.

To buy: $80, burkedecor.com.

