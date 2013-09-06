7 Gorgeous Jewelry Holders
Medallion Jewelry Stand
In this case, three’s not a crowd. For grab and go access, try tiered metal storage dishes for holding jewels. The hanging posts are ideal for keeping necklaces and bracelets from getting tangled.
To buy: $34, urbanoutfitters.com.
Featured September 2013
For more options, see six jewelry organizers that will look great on your dresser.
Unglazed White Uni Container
This porcelain bowl, embellished with unglazed raised dots, is ideal for storing your delicate daily bling on a dresser or side table.
To buy: $69, gretelhome.com.
Porcelain Elephant Jewelry Bowl
Don’t let small studs roam around the house at random. This porcelain elephant adorned holder is an easy resting place for keeping rings and earring posts visible.
To buy: $10, zgallerie.com.
Petite Bureau Jewelry Box
Keep jewels tucked away in a mini-dresser that looks just as precious as the treasures stored inside. The front is adorned with alternating materials (mango wood and glass), which makes this piece work with any room’s decor.
To buy: $198, anthropologie.com.
Wall Mount Jewelry Hanger
Take the guesswork out of choosing accessories for the day. Not only does this mango wood and iron rack make a decorative statement on a wall, but it keeps earrings, bracelets, and necklaces close at hand.
To buy: $99, potterybarn.com.
Stratford Jewelry Chest
For the ultimate jewelry aficionado, invest in a piece of furniture to accommodate all of those years of collected gems. Equipped with a mirrored top, stealth side cabinets for hanging necklaces, and abundant drawer space, this piece is a true catchall.
To buy: $349, ballarddesigns.com.
Branches Jewelry Holder
Prevent a mess of intertwining chains and hooks by draping items on this romantic tree objet. Available in gold or silver.
To buy: $80, burkedecor.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail