How to Sell Your Stuff Online and Make Bank

Best For: Mass-market clothing and accessories, from brands like Madewell, Target, and Coach.

How It Works: Take pictures of your items through the Poshmark app, set your prices, and post to your “closet.” Once a buyer bites, you have seven days to print out the prepaid shipping label, pack up the items, and drop them off at the post office.

Your Cut: You get 80 percent of sales over $15; anything under that, and Poshmark takes $2.95. A Coach bag I recently sold for $150 earned me $120.

Use It: If you’re tired of being turned down at your local consignment store and don’t mind managing sales from your phone or computer. You also need a printer and packing supplies.

