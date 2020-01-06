How to Eliminate Paper Clutter in Just 5 Minutes a Day 

Once you've started using the sorting system above for about a week, start taking note of the type of papers that land in the "long-term storage" bin. This will look different for each person and household. You may realize there's very little you actually need to hang onto (hello, tax forms), or you may have a huge stack of papers you need to sort. Based on what you decide you need to keep, create an organization system according to your needs. Limit the categories to just the essentials so you aren't tempted to save those coupons or catalogs you'll likely never use.

File Folders

If you don't have many categories of paperwork to stash and have mostly switched over to digital bills and bank statements, a few file folders may be all you need. With tax forms in one and important documents in another, you'll resist hanging onto paperwork that doesn't fit into those categories.

Magazine Holders

If you have more categories or multiple kids you need to store paperwork for, consider investing in a set of stylish magazine holders, such as these vibrant Poppin organizers. Get a different color organizer for each category—yellow for taxes, green for medical paperwork—or dedicate one for each family member.

Filing Cabinet

For those with decades worth of important documents, it's time to invest in a filing cabinet. Similar to the folders and magazine holders above, this organization system is only as good as the categories you create for it. Once you've gone through all of your papers and gotten rid of expired coupons and shredded old forms, choose categories according to what's left.