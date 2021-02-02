The New Rules of Pantry Organization

We don’t usually think of “declutter- ing” food, but professional organizer Shira Gill says this is a key step in tidying the pantry, especially when you want to make sure it’s stocked with essentials. “Take everything out, and get real about what you’re going to cook with,” she advises.

Box up any unopened nonperishables and donate them to your local food pantry. Challenge yourself to spend a week incorporating all the little bits left over into soups, stews, pasta dishes, and trail mixes.