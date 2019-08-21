5 Tips to Help You Finally Organize That Junk Closet

Image zoom Getty Images

1. Bring in the big bins

Group like items (cleaning products, sports equipment) in clear bins so it’s easy to spot what’s inside. Stick with the same brand in a variety of shapes and sizes to keep your aesthetic consistent and clutter contained.

To buy: Our Jumbo Box, $19; containerstore.com.

2. Label new homes

Mark each bin with a label. This helps discourage you from stashing something random in a bin where it doesn’t belong, lending your new system staying power.

To buy: Brother P-touch Cube Plus Label Maker, $94; amazon.com.

3. Create easy access

Place regularly used items in open bins at eye level for grab-and-go convenience. Store seasonal and occasionally used items up high in covered bins to save prime real estate.

To buy: Large European Commercial Crate, $15; containerstore.com.

4. Stack smart

Since stacking can make it hard to access what you need, only stack bins containing less-used or lightweight items. Keep the bins the same size and shape to conserve space.

To buy: Stackable Shoe Boxes, $15 for 12; bedbathandbeyond.com.

5. Avoid spillover

Say goodbye to floating clutter. Everything in your closet should have a home in a bin, except for bulky items, like an air mattress or gym bag. Designate a spot on the floor for those, but don’t overfill it. Empty space encourages you to stay neat.