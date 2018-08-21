How to Make the Most of a Dorm Room, According to a Professional Organizer
How do you solve a problem like a dorm room? Certified professional organizer Julie Bestry shares her tips for making the most of a small space.
1
A pegboard or wall grid lets you reposition accessories as storage needs change throughout the semester. Adhesive hooks are great for headphones or statement jewelry.
TO BUY: Copper wire wall grid, $20; containerstore.com. Command small metallic hooks in copper, $8 for 4; command.com.
2
No room for a nightstand? Keep remotes, eyeglasses, and chargers handy in a bedside pocket.
TO BUY: Stackers small bedside pocket, $30; containerstore.com.
3
Expand the storage space beneath your bed with the help of risers. Look for ones with built-in plugs and USB ports so there’s no struggling to reach the wall outlet.
TO BUY: Studio 3B USB bed lift set, $30; bedbathandbeyond.com.
4
Bring in a rolling shelf to group together similar items (toiletries, coffee supplies) and keep them off the floor. This accordion-style option collapses flat for simple storage when school’s out.
TO BUY: Origami 3-Shelf folding rack, $60; containerstore.com.
5
Maximize storage in a minuscule closet by hanging an adjustable second rod from the existing one. Leave room for longer clothing (like dresses) on one side.
TO BUY: Room Essentials Adjustable closet rod extender, $10; target.com.