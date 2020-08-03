5 Under-the-Radar Home Organizing Brands You Should Know About

Describe your home decor style in three words. If "minimalist" landed on the list, Yamazaki should be your go-to for clever home organizers. Using sleek lines and neutral colors, this brand makes everything from magnetic fridge organizers to jewelry holders. With many compact options, this is a must-shop for small-space solutions.

While you can shop directly on its site, the brand is also available through popular retailers, such as Food52 and West Elm.

To buy: Magnetic Storage Pocket, $34, food52.com.