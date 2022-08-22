Amazon Shoppers Call This $19 Find 'Exactly What You Need to Get Organized'

It’s time to get, and stay, organized.

By Caitlyn Hitt
Published on August 22, 2022

Magnetic Dry Erase Calendar Bundle for Fridge
Photo: Amazon.com

Getting our tasks, to-dos, and life in general organized is no easy feat. Some of us make lists on our phones, others carry planners, and many more throw caution to the wind and wing it. Some of these methods might help, but keeping track of tiny pieces of paper or lugging around a book has its challenges. Fortunately, there are other options, like these handy little tools recommended by more than 4,500 Amazon shoppers for "anyone who lives a hectic schedule."

The Home & Me Magnetic Dry Erase Boards come in a set of three to create a home base at your fridge for household-wide scheduling and organization at the month, week, and day level. This bundle also includes six dry erase markers (black, blue, red, green, pink, and purple) to keep everything color coordinated, too, and an eraser. The brand recommends hanging the markers upside down to help them last a good long time but also notes that the included board eraser can handle getting rid of anything written down with a marker up to 90 days after it's written.

The boards have grids and lines across each to help keep your writing tidy and clear and each included piece in the bundle is magnetic, so you don't have to go searching in a drawer every time a note needs to be made.

Typically, these handy organizational tools are $30 at Amazon, but they're on sale right now for 37 percent off, which brings the price down to just $19.

Magnetic Dry Erase Calendar Bundle for Fridge
Amazon.com

To buy: $19 (was $30); amazon.com.

One of the thousands of happy customers wrote that the magnetic dry erase boards are "exactly what you need to get organized!" They added that it's "a great deal," noting that you get three boards for the price and they "are nicely sized" to all fit on your refrigerator at the same time.

The reviewer added that they're "really pleased" with their purchase and that they boards have "already begun to make a difference in my life."

Another reviewer said that they "love this calendar bundle so much" and declared it, simply, "perfect." They added that it "fits perfectly" on their refrigerator and "looks so nice and neat there." The reviewer also shared that the markers erase easily and don't "leave any stains or marks." They added that the monthly and weekly calendars are "so helpful" and that they use the daily one as a chore list for their kids.

If you and your household need help getting (and staying) organized, order the Home & Me Magnetic Dry Erase Boards from Amazon while they're still on sale today.

