6 Helpful Holiday Storage Containers
Quilted Red Wreath Bag
You won’t be left guessing which decoration sits within this storage bag thanks to the convenient see-through panel. The 24-inch bag fits the average wreath and has interior clips to make sure everything stays in place.
To buy: $20, crateandbarrel.com.
Featured December 2014
Ornament Storage Chest
Store up to 54 ornaments in this three-drawer case that comes with handles on the sides for easy transport from the attic to the tree.
To buy: $41, stacksandstacks.com.
Real Simple® Holiday Gift Wrap Under Bed Wrapping Paper Storage
Corral all your holiday wrapping supplies within this festive, soft-sided box. With pockets for bows and bags, slots for ribbon spools, and a section for rolls a-plenty, everything you need will be right at hand.
To buy: $20, bedbathandbeyond.com.
Seasons Holiday Tree Rolling Storage Duffel
Taking down the artificial tree is only half the battle. Make storing it a snap with this wheeled bag equipped with adjustable straps, buckles and a padded exterior.
To buy: $119, homedepot.com.
Holiday Dinner Plate Storage Box
Stow away your extra party plates or even fine china until next year’s holiday feast in this protective carrier. It even folds flat while your plates are in use during the season.
To buy: $16, organizeit.com.
Holiday 4-Drawer Storage Chest
At just over two feet tall, this unit can hold up to 32 ornaments within the four slotted drawers. Organize them by color or type (heirloom, decorative, fragile) to make decorating the tree a hassle-free event next year.
To buy: $120, kohls.com.
