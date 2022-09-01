I Don't Have a Foyer, but This Super-Organized Entryway Shelf Makes Me Feel Like I Do—and It's on Sale

Everything from our mail and keys to my family’s face masks and dog’s accessories is tidy and accessible.

September 1, 2022

Greenco Entryway Wall Mounted Floating Shelf
As hard as I try, I'm not a person who's often on time. No matter what, it always seems as if I'm scrambling to remember everything I need to take with me before heading out the door, and more often than not, I forget something and have to double back. This recipe for lateness recently came to a screeching halt, however, thanks to my new favorite Amazon purchase.

The Greenco Entryway Shelf is a relatively small but undoubtedly mighty organization station that enables me to keep all of my can't-leave-home-without-it necessities in one tidy place. The shelf has one pocket of sorts that's deep enough to hold things like outgoing mail, my sunglasses, and a few rolls of my dog's waste bags with room to spare. Plus, the brand says that the shelf can support 15 pounds, so I feel confident in its durability.

There's an elevated shelf right next to it where I typically place my wallet and a travel water bottle, and three hooks beneath it that are each dedicated to me, my husband, and our pup. These hooks hold keys, face masks, a dog leash, and in the cooler months, they're strong enough to hold a coat, too.

Greenco Entryway Wall Mounted Floating Shelf
Amazon.com

To buy: $27 with coupon (was $30); amazon.com.

Hanging hardware and instructions are included with the shelf, which made it easy enough to mount to the wall on my own in just a few minutes, and it arrived in one solid piece with nothing to put together.

Living in a New York City apartment means that I don't have a foyer, but owning this organizing aide makes my doorway feel like a dedicated space to decompress after a long day and rid myself of everything I needed outside. At 24 inches long, it isn't obtrusive-feeling on my wall, and the white finish makes it blend in with my general aesthetic seamlessly.

The shelf typically sells on Amazon for $30, but there's a clickable coupon available now that instantly removes $3 from the price, making this affordable and functional piece of decor that much more appealing. One shopper who bought the shelf agrees that it's "very sturdy, doesn't wobble or move at all," and another buyer echoed that it's "perfect" for their entryway and provides a space for them to "always know" where their essentials are.

Make your entryway an organized and efficient sanctuary by ordering the Greenco Entryway Shelf from Amazon today while the coupon is still available.

