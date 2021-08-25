11 Home Essentials Our Shopping Editors Wish They'd Had in Their First Apartment
Shopping for your first apartment can be overwhelming. Whether you're moving into a college apartment or you're stepping out on your own for the first time, it's a daunting task to figure out exactly what you need (and what you don't) for your new space. Not only is it difficult to compile a checklist of basic apartment needs, but it's a whole other beast to find the specific products that are right for your space. So we turned to our shopping editors to share their favorite items in their homes that they wish they'd had in their first-ever apartments.
Every apartment, especially your first apartment, needs the following essentials—space-saving storage options, efficient cleaning systems, versatile kitchen appliances, and quality bedding. Our shopping experts recommended a variety of their must-have apartment picks including a robot vacuum and mop that handles the cleaning for you, a bed frame that doubles as a storage container, an affordable air fryer for easy weeknight meals, and a basically indestructible nonstick pan.
Some of these items may be a little pricey, but our editors swear they are worth the investment to avoid replacing low-quality vacuums, pans, and bedding every few years. There are also wallet-friendly options that have seriously solved their apartment problems like a handheld vacuum, an under-$40 tool kit, and an over-the-door hook rack. Keep scrolling to find out what items our editors wished they would have bought earlier and deem must-haves for every first apartment.
Related Items
Yeedi Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop
How We Tested:
I've had it for three months and I use it two to four times a week.
Why We Love It:
I was a little skeptical to hop on the robot vacuum train, especially considering their price points, but now I rely on my Yeedi over my standard vacuum. Everything is controlled through the Yeedi app. At the press of a button, this little guy does all of your vacuuming for you. It tackles crumbs, hair (both human and pet), dust, and whatever else is lying around while I'm working from home, and keeps my space clean. Plus, it's also a mop and it empties itself.
Why You Need It:
When I first moved out, the only cleaning device I had was a secondhand dustbuster that I took from my parents' house and would always feel overwhelmed when it came to vacuuming since I didn't have the right products. While the Yeedi has a steep price tag, you'll find that it's worth the investment since it literally does the vacuuming for you. – Emily Belifore, Buying Guides Writer
Dash Compact Air Fryer
How We Tested:
I've had it for three months and use it about four times a week.
Why We Love It:
I use this air fryer more than any other kitchen appliance in my collection. The two-quart basket provides enough space for one to two servings of food, which is perfect for me and my boyfriend. Additionally, I love the fact that I'm able to store it in my cabinet instead of leaving it on the countertop. My go-to recipes: Crispy Brussels sprouts topped with parmesan and "fries" made from Yukon gold potatoes.
Why You Need It:
It's compact, easy to clean, and versatile. You can use it for meal prepping, reheating leftovers, and whipping up quick and tasty dishes. – Bridget Degnan, Performance Content Writer
Casper Down Duvet
How We Tested:
I've had it for three months and curl up in it every night.
Why We Love It:
Every element of your bedding like your mattress, duvet, topper, pillows, and sheets is so important to a good night's sleep. When I last moved, I decided to upgrade my entire bed set and it was so worth it. One of my favorite buys was the Casper Down Duvet. The 100 percent cotton is soft to the touch, and the 600 fill power down is fluffy yet lightweight—I truly feel like I'm sleeping in a pillowy cloud. The down filling doesn't flatten or spread in the insert, and it is ethically sourced and certified by the Textile Exchange.
Why You Need It:
It's lightweight, soft, fluffy, and durable. I've never dealt with feathers flying out of the seams, and it's machine washable. Trust me, this down duvet is worth every penny. – Lily Gray, Ecommerce Writer
Black+Decker Dustbuster
How We Tested:
I've had it for three years and I use it a few times each week.
Why We Love It:
You don't always need to break out the big vacuum! For hard to reach areas (like getting in between the couch cushions) and quickly making crumbs suddenly disappear, this little handheld vacuum is an essential. The charge lasts a while too, which is another bonus—I feel like I only have to charge it up every few weeks. It's small but mighty, and really can suck up just about everything, including pet (and human) hair and any size dust bunny.
Why You Need It:
Space can be an issue with a first-time apartment, and this little handheld vacuum really can get the job done if you don't have the space for a full-size vacuum right away. I was gifted this about a year into living at my first apartment, and it's still one of the best Christmas gifts I've ever received. – Jennifer Maldonado, Ecommerce Editor
Hexclad Hybrid Nonstick Pans
How We Tested:
I've had a set for three years and use them nearly every day, morning and evening.
Why We Love It:
Through 10 years of apartment life, the one tool that was constantly used (and repeatedly replaced) were my nonstick pans. For everything from eggs to grilled cheese or pancakes, nonsticks need to withstand repeated use (and abuse from roommates who insist on using metal utensils). I wish I had Hexclad pans from Day 1, which can handle all utensils as well as the dishwasher and the oven without any signs of deterioration. My Hexclad skillet set works like new, and the nonstick coating is protected by the honeycomb of stainless steel along the surface. I can scrub them with an abrasive sponge when needed, slice food right on the pan surface, and use them for everything from browning to braising.
Why You Need It:
With their durability and versatility, these are the only nonstick pans you'll ever need. – Megan Soll, Ecommerce Editor
Workpro Home Tool Kit
How We Tested:
I've had this tool set for two years, but it's really been put to the test recently as I've moved twice in the last six months!
Why We Love It:
When I lived in my first apartment, I used a dime to tighten and loosen screws and the heel of a boot to pound nails into the wall. Then my dad bought me my first tool kit. Many years and several homes later, a good tool kit is my household must have. This 100-piece set includes all the basics—a hammer, screwdriver, wrench, pliers and a tape measure—and then some. I'm pretty proud of myself for learning how to use the level so that I can hang things like art, mirrors and towel racks myself without having to use TaskRabbit. (Though they are still my go-to for bigger jobs like mounting a TV or installing a Ring camera.) I have even used the metric hex keys to disassemble and reassemble Ikea furniture, because nobody keeps the Allen key that comes in the box when you buy it! The tools come in a zippered case with fabric straps that hold everything in place, and the case is easy to stash in a drawer so that it's within arm's reach when you need it.
Why You Need It:
As far as I'm concerned, owning a tool kit is peak adulting. There's no better feeling than being able to secure a loose cabinet pull, hang a mirror, or assemble furniture on your own. Plus, learning how to use basic tools now will serve you well when you buy a home and there's no landlord to take care of minor repairs! – Bronwyn Barnes, Senior Product Reviews Editor
Corningware Ceramic Bakeware Set
How We Tested:
I've had this set for seven+ years, and I use at least one piece from the collection every day.
Why We Love It:
Eating healthy is a priority for me, but I never want to spend tons of time preparing meals, which is why I love this cookware. While they may be well known as casserole dishes, I use them every week to prep veggies for side dishes, salads, and more. After hauling home an array of veggies from the grocery store, I throw a bunch into one of these large dishes, season them, and let the microwave do the rest. I transfer them straight to my fridge for storage, and then I have healthy options ready to enjoy all week. They're also great for serving a crowd and transporting foods for potlucks and parties.
Why You Need It:
Whether you're an incredible home cook or you're still getting the hang of the basics (like me), you'll use these all the time. For those who aren't confident in the kitchen, you can easily prep all kinds of foods in your microwave with these dishes. Use them to steam veggies, make meatballs, thaw food, reheat leftovers, and more. The durable dishes are safe for the microwave, dishwasher, fridge, freezer, and oven, so you can use them to make and store meals (and you never have to worry about ruining them). – Jessica Mattern, Senior Amazon Ecommerce Editor
Brayden Studio Morphis Storage Bed
How We Tested:
I've had this bed for about 1.5 years and use it daily!
Why We Love It:
By the time I moved into my second NYC apartment, I knew buying a storage bed would be a must for stowing away miscellaneous items. Most of the options I found offered shallow drawers around the base, but because one side of my bed would be pressed up against the wall, I'd only be able to make use of half the drawers. This bed fully raises your mattress, leaving you with storage space that spans the dimensions of your entire bed. It operates using a gas-lift mechanism, so it's easy on your back, and offers enough room to stash multiple suitcases, extra blankets, clothes, and seasonal items. Plus, its tufted velvet headboard is sleek and elegant.
Why You Need It:
As opposed to most storage beds that only offer a few shallow drawers around the base, this one lifts up to provide edge-to-edge storage. It can fit a ton of items: suitcases, out of season clothes, extra blankets—you name it, all without taking up any extra floor space. – Zarah Kavarana, Ecommerce Editor
SimpleHouseware Heavy Duty 3-Tier Metal Utility Rolling Cart
How We Tested:
I've had it for three years, and use it every time I leave or enter my apartment.
Why We Love It:
I didn't find out I had ADHD until well after college, and I've still spent most of my life losing things. A few years ago, I finally discovered how to prevent some of the hysterical "Where are my keys? Where are my glasses? Where's my (insert all the other little things I need)?" moments that I go through before leaving the house—by placing one of these cute rolling carts right next to the door. Other people may be able to put their essentials in drawers, tiny dishes, or hooks, but I need something bigger and in my face to remind me to stash stuff in the right place. The cart is currently filled to the brim with dog bags, dog treats, loose sunglasses, empty glasses cases, masks, hand sanitizer, and other random items—but at least I know my keys are in there somewhere.
Why You Need It:
Even if your brain is more organized than mine, this is an easy way to make sure you have all your essentials in one place before you leave the house. And if it ever gets embarrassingly messy, you can roll it into another room before you have guests over. – Sabrina Rojas Weiss, Parenting and Lifestyle Editor
Tineco Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
How We Tested:
I've had it for one year and I use it DAILY!
Why We Love It:
Like most NYC dwellers, my floors are hardwood. Specifically, they're stained a dark brown that shows every piece of lint, dust, and dirt. This cordless vacuum makes it easy for me to vacuum daily—and sometimes even more than that. While you might think a cordless vacuum is weak or inefficient, I've found it actually works better than my old corded pick. Plus, the fact that it's cordless makes it so easy to pick up messes on the fly. Before this vacuum came into my life, I'd sweep a few times a week and maybe vacuum once a week. Now, my floors are totally spotless with minimal effort.
Why You Need It:
There's no way around it: Your floors are going to get dirty. But the simplicity of this device guarantees that you actually pick up your messes. It also saves your time by flashing lights when debris is totally cleared, so you don't waste time going over the same spot endlessly. Not to mention, it has a 40-minute battery life—more than enough time to clean what's likely a dismal square footage of your first adult living space. – Braelyn Wood, Health & Wellness Ecommerce Lead
DecoBros Supreme Over The Door 11-Hook Organizer Rack
How We Tested:
I've had it for three years, and I use it every day.
Why We Love It:
Anyone who has ever lived in a New York City apartment knows just how little storage space you have, and when I lived in my first apartment (more like a box, considering how small it was), I severely lacked space for hanging up my coats and bags. I used to keep my jackets stacked on the back of my chair, which made things really messy, and hung my bags on flimsy removable plastic hooks that I attached to walls and would fall off every few weeks. So when I moved to my second apartment, I found this wall hanger that could be hung on the back of my closet door, and it was perfect for holding onto everything from backpacks and totes to coats and shoe bags. It's incredibly sturdy and has saved me so much organization space. I only wish I had found it sooner.
Why You Need It:
It's the ultimate space-saving essential for holding bags, coats, jackets, and more (I even hang my washed cloth masks on it to dry). Even though my current apartment has a storage closet where I can keep all my totes and jackets, I still find this door hanger hook to be so useful for keeping things that I need constantly (like keys, baseball hats, a lightweight jacket) easily accessible and organized. – Nina Huang, Lifestyle Ecommerce Writer