11 Home Essentials Our Shopping Editors Wish They'd Had in Their First Apartment

Yeedi Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop

How We Tested:

I've had it for three months and I use it two to four times a week.

Why We Love It:

I was a little skeptical to hop on the robot vacuum train, especially considering their price points, but now I rely on my Yeedi over my standard vacuum. Everything is controlled through the Yeedi app. At the press of a button, this little guy does all of your vacuuming for you. It tackles crumbs, hair (both human and pet), dust, and whatever else is lying around while I'm working from home, and keeps my space clean. Plus, it's also a mop and it empties itself.

Why You Need It:

When I first moved out, the only cleaning device I had was a secondhand dustbuster that I took from my parents' house and would always feel overwhelmed when it came to vacuuming since I didn't have the right products. While the Yeedi has a steep price tag, you'll find that it's worth the investment since it literally does the vacuuming for you. – Emily Belifore, Buying Guides Writer