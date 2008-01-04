Conquer Your Biggest Clutter Challenges

The goal: To spruce up the space so that it's a pleasant place to wash clothes, exercise, craft, or anything else you might use this multitasking room for.



The solution: Consign rarely used gear to the garage. Hang a painted drop-leaf folding table ($30, ikea.com) on the wall to conserve space. A cart on wheels holds crafts, and stackable boxes with labels keep stuff off the floor. Since this area served as an exercise room, too, the Real Simple crew moved the bulky treadmill to the back wall (it folds up when not in use, allowing space for ironing or folding clothes).

