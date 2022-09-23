9 Easy Items to Declutter Whenever You're in a Rut

Does it feel like your home is drowning in stuff? All it takes is a few days and suddenly there are stacks of papers, a pile of shoes at the front door, and counters that are so full you can't fix a cup of coffee. Some problems can be resolved by simply putting things away where they belong. But what if closets and cabinets are overflowing and there's just no more room for anything? It's time to declutter.

Decluttering can be very emotional because so much of what we hold onto has memories attached. In addition to the physical effort, it can be overwhelming if you think you must work on every cluttered area at the same time. That's usually when we just give up.

But, here are nine easy, low-stakes items you can declutter with no regrets. When you're ready to get started, gather four plastic bags or cardboard boxes. Label them as Donate, Recycle, Trash, and Keep (be sure you have a place for the keep items). Try to finish each category in one session and then immediately take out the trash, place appropriate unwanted items in the recycle bin, and put the donate box in your car. Put away the items you decided to keep and you'll feel like an organizing expert and ready to tackle the next cluttered area.