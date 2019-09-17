5 Ways to Double Your Shower Storage 

Image zoom Container Store

No matter if you have a cramped shower stall or a full bath, there just never seems to be enough room to stash all of the soap, shampoo, and razors your household has collected. Besides culling your collection (do you really need that third hair mask?), an easy shower storage solution is to invest in organizers that can hold it all (especially for those who answered the above question with a resounding 'yes!'). From stainless steel shower caddies that will never rust, to hanging organizers that can be suspended from the curtain rod, these clever products will instantly double your shower storage. Here's how to feel like you splurged on a fully renovated shower—without spending thousands of dollars or dealing with contractors.

RELATED: This $14 Closet Organizer Rescued My Morning Routine