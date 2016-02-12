7 Genius Organization Apps to Simplify Your Life

If technology has taught us anything, it’s that nothing—not the smartest smart home device, not the best organization app, not the coolest robot vacuum, not the most popular decluttering service—can completely fix a major mess. If clutter is truly out of control, it’s going to take more than a fancy app to fix it, but that doesn’t mean a good declutter app can’t help the home organization process along.

Just like hiring a personal trainer isn’t going to help you reach your health goals unless you put in the work, downloading a home organization app isn’t going to make a clutter issue disappear without some effort from you (and anyone else who lives in the home). Fortunately, good organizing apps make the process easier; they can even offer personalized tips and tricks along the way, or help refine and polish an already successful organizing system.

Decluttering apps don’t all cost money; some are free, or only charge for certain premium services. One of many upsides of using an app to declutter is that it can make it easier to involve other household members, especially if they sometimes need a nudge to take out the trash or clean up their rooms.

Some apps help create an organizational system, while others help clear out clutter. Some even call in reinforcements, for when the mess needs a little extra elbow grease. No matter what your home organization goals are, these multitasking organization apps can help make them happen—if you’re willing to put in the time and effort to make them part of your cleaning and organizing process. (Yes, even if you have roommates or children.)