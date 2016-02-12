7 Genius Organization Apps to Simplify Your Life
If technology has taught us anything, it’s that nothing—not the smartest smart home device, not the best organization app, not the coolest robot vacuum, not the most popular decluttering service—can completely fix a major mess. If clutter is truly out of control, it’s going to take more than a fancy app to fix it, but that doesn’t mean a good declutter app can’t help the home organization process along.
Just like hiring a personal trainer isn’t going to help you reach your health goals unless you put in the work, downloading a home organization app isn’t going to make a clutter issue disappear without some effort from you (and anyone else who lives in the home). Fortunately, good organizing apps make the process easier; they can even offer personalized tips and tricks along the way, or help refine and polish an already successful organizing system.
Decluttering apps don’t all cost money; some are free, or only charge for certain premium services. One of many upsides of using an app to declutter is that it can make it easier to involve other household members, especially if they sometimes need a nudge to take out the trash or clean up their rooms.
Some apps help create an organizational system, while others help clear out clutter. Some even call in reinforcements, for when the mess needs a little extra elbow grease. No matter what your home organization goals are, these multitasking organization apps can help make them happen—if you’re willing to put in the time and effort to make them part of your cleaning and organizing process. (Yes, even if you have roommates or children.)
Sortly App
For the hyper-organized, this is your dream app. Sortly lets you create a visual inventory by taking photos of your items or scanning QR codes. After you input your items, you can sort them into category folders by location (like in the jewelry box or in the garage closet). You can also tag certain items for easy search and include purchase and warranty dates for even more detail. And if you’re moving in the near future, you can use this app to keep track of inventory in boxes.
To buy: Free, itunes.com. For iOS devices.
Decluttr
Make selling DVDs, CDs, video games, and more the work of minutes—not a whole afternoon—with Decluttr’s barcode scanner, which makes short work of figuring out how much you can sell your items for. All shipping is free, so you can get those space hogs out ASAP, and any earnings can help fund some space-friendly digital downloads.
To buy: Free, decluttr.com. For iOS and Android devices.
Tody
Motivate yourself (and your family members) to clean more often with this smart app. You can create cleaning tasks and to-do lists by frequency and the app will tell you when a chore is due or overdue, and when something was last cleaned. Family members can track the chores they’ve done and gain bragging rights, and also see who’s been slacking. Even if cleaning isn’t your favorite task, you’ll get a little sense of satisfaction by tapping on the “Just did it” button after you’ve completed a task.
To buy: $4, itunes.com. For iOS devices.
OfferUp
If you need to unload something that’s taking up way too much room (think an old dresser, a bike, clothes, or even appliances), all you need to do is snap a picture and upload it onto the app with details and pricing. Your posting will be circulated to users living in your neighborhood. You can negotiate prices and pick-up times through the in-app messaging service, so there’s no need to give out your personal number. And since everyone on the app has a profile with ratings from previous transactions, you’ll know who’s reliable and who’s not.
To buy: Free, offerupnow.com. For iOS and Android devices.
Handy
Sometimes you might need to ask for extra help. This is where Handy comes in. With this app you can schedule a date and time for a cleaning professional to come and tidy up. Plus, track the progress of your cleaning session—from when the cleaner is on the way to when he or she is just finishing up. The payment feature is easy to use through your phone, and it’s secure, too.
To buy: Free, handy.com. For iOS and Android devices.
Homey
This chore-focused app helps connect you and your family. Your kids can report as they complete household chores, and because Homey lets you sync up bank accounts, you can deliver allowance via the app. Your children can save up for personal goals and learn about financial responsibility.
To buy: $4.99 per month, homeyapp.net.
Centriq
Time to clear out that drawer full of product manuals—this app is your go-to for product troubleshooting and maintenance. Organized by room, you can enter the appliances you own to pull up their manuals or check the warranty. Plus, if something goes wrong, one of the in-app how-to videos may be able to help.
To buy: Free, apps.apple.com.