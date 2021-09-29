7 Things You Can Declutter From Your Handbag in the Next 5 Minutes
Go ahead, ditch that pile of crumpled receipts.
Handbags are beautiful on the outside, but can be disorganized black holes on the inside. Have you ever reached into your purse for your keys and pulled out sunglasses? Dumped out all the contents of your bag at a coffee shop to find your headphones? I've been there—it's time-consuming and frustrating. If you don't want to have a search party every time you reach for your wallet or keys, use the list of items below to declutter your purse quickly. Before long, your favorite handbag will look beautiful, inside and out.
How to keep your purse and wallet organized:
Find your basics
"Carefully consider your needs and think about your purse as something that should only be used for necessities, not a carry-all," recommends Ann Lightfoot, co-founder of Done and Done Home. Put items such as your keys, headphones, or wallet in a bright pouch to ensure you have everything you need when switching bags.
Take to 1 to 2 minutes to clean out your handbag every day
Marissa Hagmeyer, co-founder of NEAT Method, says, "If you take just one minute to clean out your purse and wallet at the end of each day, you will never feel like things are out of control and your handbag will be as tidy as can be." Your future self will thank you.
Buy travel-sized
When you think about the biggest items in your bag, do medicine, mouthwash, or gum packets come to mind? Seek out travel-sized options to save space in your bag.