7 Things You Can Declutter From Your Handbag in the Next 5 Minutes

Go ahead, ditch that pile of crumpled receipts.

By Jordan Goldberg
September 29, 2021
Handbags are beautiful on the outside, but can be disorganized black holes on the inside. Have you ever reached into your purse for your keys and pulled out sunglasses? Dumped out all the contents of your bag at a coffee shop to find your headphones? I've been there—it's time-consuming and frustrating. If you don't want to have a search party every time you reach for your wallet or keys, use the list of items below to declutter your purse quickly. Before long, your favorite handbag will look beautiful, inside and out.

1 Receipts

Whether for company expenses or returns, receipts pile up and are important to keep organized for easy access. If your company allows virtual expenses, use your phone to take a picture of each receipt so you won't have to hold onto the paper copy. If not, purchase a small pouch to keep the receipts organized until you're home. 

2 Gum Wrappers and Other Packaging

Whether it's gum wrappers, protein bar packaging, or clothing tags, many of us tend to collect some type of packaging within our purses or handbags. If you can't find a trash can, Sharon Lowenheim from Organizing Goddess recommends putting wrappers in the outside pocket of your purse to keep crumbs out of your bag and for easy access when you pass a trash can. 

3 Makeup

Whether you didn't have time to apply makeup in the morning or want to keep some products on-hand for touchups, make sure to only bring necessary items and keep them in a small plastic bag or makeup case. Makeup products can be heavy, so only bring one of each item to keep your bag light, or consider investing in a set of mini-size products. 

4 Business Cards

Business cards may not be as common in 2021, but they can still be a crucial part of networking. If you receive a business card, take a picture or create a new contact in your phone to store the information. This will not only free up space in your wallet, but it will also make it easier to access the information when you need it.

5 Period Products

It can be scary to realize you don't have a tampon when you need one, and this fear can lead to overfilling your bag with period products. Instead, keep however many products you need for each day in a small bag and refill it at night. This will take up less space and alleviate the worry of running out.

6 Coins

Too much loose change can make it tough to close your wallet. Instead, designate a pocket for coins and empty them into a cute container at home. If your purse doesn't have pockets, invest in a small coin purse. 

7 Toiletries and Medications

Rather than tote around an entire bottle of body lotion, consider downsizing to travel-size toiletries. Similarly, small packets of pain medication prevent you from carrying around a bottle of pills. 

How to keep your purse and wallet organized: 

Find your basics

"Carefully consider your needs and think about your purse as something that should only be used for necessities, not a carry-all," recommends Ann Lightfoot, co-founder of Done and Done Home. Put items such as your keys, headphones, or wallet in a bright pouch to ensure you have everything you need when switching bags.  

Take to 1 to 2 minutes to clean out your handbag every day

Marissa Hagmeyer, co-founder of NEAT Method, says, "If you take just one minute to clean out your purse and wallet at the end of each day, you will never feel like things are out of control and your handbag will be as tidy as can be." Your future self will thank you. 

Buy travel-sized

When you think about the biggest items in your bag, do medicine, mouthwash, or gum packets come to mind? Seek out travel-sized options to save space in your bag.

