7 Things You Can Purge From Your Kitchen Cabinets Without a Second Thought
You're just 10 minutes away from tidier kitchen cabinets.
Unless you're a diehard Disney fan, you probably don't need that commemorative Mickey mug from your family's 1997 trip to Disney World that's been lurking in the back of your kitchen cabinet for decades. Or that branded water bottle from your cousin's 5K run. And don't even get me started on those plastic food containers with missing lids. It's easy for kitchen cabinets to get cluttered with items you rarely use, but considering what prime real estate these cabinets are, it's worth it to declutter them. To jumpstart the process, here are seven things you can get rid of right now and never miss.
There's that water bottle from your company retreat 10 years ago, and one from a theme park, and another from a sporting event. Sort through the stash, only keeping the water bottles you and your family actually use. Keep in mind that older plastic bottles may contain BPA.
Without even realizing it, it's easy for mugs to take over your kitchen cabinets. And thanks to their bulky handles, they can quickly monopolize the available space. Start by removing all of the mugs, only replacing those you truly use and donating the rest.
If you have no intention of consolidating your mug collection, consider installing mug hooks underneath the cabinet instead. This design frees up cabinet space, while leaving your prized collection out on display.
Remove all of the plastic food containers from the cabinet, matching up lids and bases. Containers without lids? Lids without bases? Toss any of the mismatched pieces that are cluttering up valuable cabinet space.
Maybe there are chipped plates you haven't wanted to part ways with, or a tea cup with a broken handle you've been meaning to glue. Now's the time to toss out this potentially dangerous dishware.
If you find it hard to let go of appliances you're sure you'll use one day, let the two-year rule be your guide. If you've had the appliance for at least two years and haven't used it once in the past 24 months, it's definitely time to donate it.
Maybe you only break out your KitchenAid mixer to make holiday cookies, but if two winters have gone by and yours is still collecting dust, it may be time to donate it or sell it online.
Our senior food editor, Betty Gold, has some news for you: your spices are probably expired. Not to worry, they won't make you sick, but they have probably lost flavor. Go through your spices and make a list of long-expired ones to replace. Never use a certain spice? Don't bother with the replacement—you just gained a little more room in the cabinet.
File paper takeout menus under things you no longer need in the year 2021. Most restaurants will have their menus online, either on their website or available via Seamless or another meal delivery app.
Then, take a look at the assortment of condiments packs and plastic cutlery you've accumulated from those takeout orders. Toss those, too.