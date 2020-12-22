7 Things You Can Purge From Your Kitchen Cabinets Without a Second Thought

Without even realizing it, it's easy for mugs to take over your kitchen cabinets. And thanks to their bulky handles, they can quickly monopolize the available space. Start by removing all of the mugs, only replacing those you truly use and donating the rest.

If you have no intention of consolidating your mug collection, consider installing mug hooks underneath the cabinet instead. This design frees up cabinet space, while leaving your prized collection out on display.