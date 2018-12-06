The dining room may not be the most-used room in the home, but it could be one of the most high-profile. This is the space where friends gather for dinner; this is where dinner guests might sit, or where the extended family toasts the host. In relatively informal homes or those with open floorplans, the dining room may be where the family gathers for dinner every night, or where kids do their homework. It’s a place to gather—and it’s certainly not a place for clutter.

With how little some dining rooms (especially formal ones) get used, it’s easy to let items pile up there, especially those that ostensibly belong in the room. Clearing these items out—rather than allowing them to pile up, taking up precious storage space that could be used for a whole assortment of other possessions—can both make the dining room feel more welcoming and decrease clutter issues in other parts of the home.

Head to the closet, sideboard, etagere, cupboard, or wherever else dining room accoutrements may live and get to work; a decluttered dining room is just minutes away.