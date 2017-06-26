The Container Store Is Offering a Discount on “Customer Favorites”

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

While some organizing solutions come and go, others are tried-and-true winners. So the folks at The Container Store are offering up to 30 percent off of their best-selling storage and organizing products.

Looking to corral clutter in the living room? Stock up on decorative baskets to manage the mess. Either assign one container per family member to stash their stuff or use a large bin to collect out-of-place items. (Just remember to designate a day when you will replace those items to their rightful spot.)

Or is your closet the cause of contention? Outfit the storage space with uniform boxes for shirts and sweaters. Look for divided bins to store smaller accessories like belts, scarves, and socks. And if it’s shoes and handbags that are tripping you up, organizers for those are on sale as well—choose from risers to cubbies to individual boxes. Opt for slimline hangers to save on space and keep the area visually neat.

If your kitchen is in need of some organizational TLC, consider installing slide-out organizers into lower cabinets to make items stashed there more easily accessible. Decant baking supplies and dry goods into air-tight vessels in your pantry, and bring order to the junky utensil drawer with acrylic inserts.

And for those heading off to college in the fall, they’ve got items to help organize a dorm room in an instant. Choose from lightweight, mobile drawer storage available in all shapes and sizes to suit your student’s needs.