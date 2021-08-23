3 Simple Ways to Organize Your Jewelry

No more missing earrings or tangled necklaces!
By Lisa Milbrand
August 23, 2021
Leaving jewelry jumbled in trays or bowls can lead to missing earrings, damages or scratches on precious stones, and tangled necklaces. Creating a good jewelry organization plan lets you easily find your favorites—and you won't have to waste time hunting down your favorite studs.

There are three great options for organizing your jewelry, depending on whether you want to show off your favorites, or keep everything hidden: a wall-mounted jewelry armoire, a drawer insert, or a clear acrylic display.

Wall Mounted Jewelry Armoire with Mirror

$157; wayfair.com

Want to keep your jewelry undercover? This simple wall mirror opens to tons of storage for your jewelry and beauty products (and a second mirror, too). 

Credit: Courtesy of the Container Store

Expandable Jewelry Storage Tray

$60; containerstore.com

This sleek set has different-sized compartments to hold all your favorite treasures, and can easily expand to fit the space you have. 

Credit: Courtesy of the Container Store

Acrylic Earring Organizer

$10; containerstore.com

Display your favorites on this simple clear acrylic organizer.

Credit: Courtesy of the Container Store

Acrylic Bracelet Box

$15; containerstore.com

Give your favorite bracelets the museum display treatment with this simple box. 

Credit: Courtesy of the Container Store

Acrylic Jewelry Stands

$15; containerstore.com

If you're going with the display setup, these simple jewelry stands are perfect for organizing bracelets and shorter necklaces.

Credit: Courtesy of the Container Store

Acrylic Jewelry Drawer System

$24.99–$34.99 each; containerstore.com

These stackable jewelry drawers have separate slots to help you organize—and easily see—each of your pieces.

