3 Simple Ways to Organize Your Jewelry
Leaving jewelry jumbled in trays or bowls can lead to missing earrings, damages or scratches on precious stones, and tangled necklaces. Creating a good jewelry organization plan lets you easily find your favorites—and you won't have to waste time hunting down your favorite studs.
There are three great options for organizing your jewelry, depending on whether you want to show off your favorites, or keep everything hidden: a wall-mounted jewelry armoire, a drawer insert, or a clear acrylic display.
Related Items
Wall Mounted Jewelry Armoire with Mirror
Want to keep your jewelry undercover? This simple wall mirror opens to tons of storage for your jewelry and beauty products (and a second mirror, too).
Expandable Jewelry Storage Tray
This sleek set has different-sized compartments to hold all your favorite treasures, and can easily expand to fit the space you have.
Acrylic Earring Organizer
Display your favorites on this simple clear acrylic organizer.
Acrylic Bracelet Box
Give your favorite bracelets the museum display treatment with this simple box.
Acrylic Jewelry Stands
If you're going with the display setup, these simple jewelry stands are perfect for organizing bracelets and shorter necklaces.
Acrylic Jewelry Drawer System
These stackable jewelry drawers have separate slots to help you organize—and easily see—each of your pieces.