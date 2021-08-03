You Can Have Your Dream Bookshelf in 5 Minutes or Less Thanks to This Foldable Find
Any bookworm knows their extensive collection of books is never complete. And while nothing is better than peeling open the pages of a fresh read, finding space on your crowded bookshelf for all your literary adventures is no easy feat. Even more frustrating is sourcing a shelving system that doesn't take a degree in rocket science to put together. To extend storage space and keep your best reads close by, there's one option that takes mere minutes to construct, according to reviewers.
A shelf that magically pops together with little fuss sounds like magic, but Coavas' folding bookcase isn't your standard frame. As its name points out, the sturdy folding structure expands to create a surface for storage and folds back in if you need to pack it up or move. "It took me five minutes to put the shelves on," one shopper wrote, admitting, "I think it took me longer to take the pieces out of the box than it took to assemble the shelf."
The fold-out shelves have led many shoppers to purchase more cases for their collections, especially since they can be broken down and moved around with ease (you can thank their light 35-pound weight for that). Reviewers say the shelves are impressive, too.
"As others have mentioned, I also find the deep shelves to be especially useful," explained one shopper. "I have a lot of books, but not a lot of space. However, because the shelves are so deep, I was able to double stack my books and still leave some space for knick-knacks and other ornaments."
Even if your book collection is neatly condensed (or nonexistent), this reliable unit made in three finishes and several tier options is a must for anyone hunting for storage that's chic, sturdy, and hassle-free.
"Great for plants because the shelves look nice but are made of a material that doesn't damage with a little water splatter," wrote a shopper. The heavy-duty iron and fiberboard shelves made it a must-have option for another reviewer's aquariums and one's kitchen utensils and microwave, too.
Smaller dwellings will have no issue fitting it in either, as reviewers noted its 49.2-inch tall and 23.6-inch wide dimensions have worked in dorms, apartments, and small houses. And if you're doubly inspired by the idea of never having to whip out the power tools again, the brand has a matching folding desk that provides the same stylish convenience.
Those dreams of having color-coded bookshelves or a plant display worthy of an award aren't out of reach. The foldable bookshelf from Coavas makes it possible with just a few minutes of snapping everything into place—you just need to dust off that awaiting pile of books!