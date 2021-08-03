You Can Have Your Dream Bookshelf in 5 Minutes or Less Thanks to This Foldable Find

A shelf that magically pops together with little fuss sounds like magic, but Coavas' folding bookcase isn't your standard frame. As its name points out, the sturdy folding structure expands to create a surface for storage and folds back in if you need to pack it up or move. "It took me five minutes to put the shelves on," one shopper wrote, admitting, "I think it took me longer to take the pieces out of the box than it took to assemble the shelf."