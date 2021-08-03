This Shoe Rack Has a Genius Feature for Tall Boots—and It's Under $40
Finding ways to keep your shoes organized can be difficult. While some homes have built-in shelving or designated space in entryways, it's almost impossible to accommodate different shoe styles with a one-size-fits-all solution. Some people solve this problem by storing their shoes in baskets, but that can damage your footwear—not to mention that you need to spend time rummaging through them to even find the right pair. But Target has solved this problem with a combination boot and shoe rack from Threshold.
Designed to fit 12 pairs of shoes, the durable metal shoe rack comes with two shelves on the bottom and two rows of looped inserts above them. The two bottom shelves are flat and can hold any type of shoe from sneakers and flats to sandals and loafers. While the looped inserts can also be used as shelves for any shoe, they come in especially handy with taller boots. The loops accommodate knee-high boots by keeping them upright so your shoes stay in tip-top condition.
To buy: $38; target.com.
There's even a faux wooden panel on top, which makes it a chic piece of furniture instead of just a standard shoe rack. "I love that the wood top makes it feel like an end table perfect for putting a candle and some decorations," one reviewer wrote. You can also use the top to store hats or purses if it's going to live inside your closet.
Shoppers are also satisfied with the shoe rack's size. "I can fit much more on it than I expected," another said. And if you do end up needing more storage, you can buy multiple and make them look like a console table by lining them up horizontally.
In true Target style, this shoe rack is also affordable at just $38. Order one today to keep all your shoes organized in one convenient place.