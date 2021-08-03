This Shoe Rack Has a Genius Feature for Tall Boots—and It's Under $40

Designed to fit 12 pairs of shoes, the durable metal shoe rack comes with two shelves on the bottom and two rows of looped inserts above them. The two bottom shelves are flat and can hold any type of shoe from sneakers and flats to sandals and loafers. While the looped inserts can also be used as shelves for any shoe, they come in especially handy with taller boots. The loops accommodate knee-high boots by keeping them upright so your shoes stay in tip-top condition.