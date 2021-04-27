After moving into a new house in December, Basnight tackled the closet makeover as one of her first major projects. Just like decor can make you feel at home, customized storage that helps your day run smoothly can make your space feel tailor-made for you. "Having my closet finished has drastically changed my morning routine," she says. "For months, I was living out of bins and so unorganized when it came to my clothing, now I have an organized space that allows me to get ready and feel good about getting dressed in the morning." For Basnight, the closet doesn't just help speed up her morning routine, but it makes getting dressed an enjoyable and creative part of her day. "As a girl who loves fashion, I'm so glad I was able to create a space I can really have fun in."