15 Shoe Storage Secrets Only the Pros Know

Shelving is ideal for shoes, since it allows you to see what you have. If you’re having closets made, wood is the cleanest-looking option, but you can get a semi-custom look with pre-made shelves, like the Made by Design Shoe Organizer. There are lots of options for à la carte metal shelving, like Container Store’s Elfa system or Closetmaid, that offer easy installation and customization.

Pro tip: “If you alternate shoes heel to toe, that saves the most space,” says Daley.