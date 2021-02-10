The Space-Saving Hangers That Have Nearly 4,000 Perfect Ratings

When it comes to home organization, there are a number of tools out there that can tame very specific types of clutter, from overcrowded jewelry boxes to disastrous spice cabinets. Some are complex, like expert-designed installations. Others are much more simple, like this under-$20 set of S-hangers that have garnered a whole lotta love from those looking to multiply their closet space.
These heavy-duty stainless steel hangers are a big upgrade from the plastic ones you've likely accumulated over the years. Coming in sets of one, three, and five, each individual hanger has five non-slip racks designed to hold garments. Unlike other similar models, you don't have to latch each tier of the hanger to stay in place. This makes it easier to slide off items since you don't have anything to fumble with.
Since the hangers can hold up to five pairs of pants at once, taking up the same amount of space that one classic hanger would, they can transform overrun closets packed to the brim with clothing and accessories into more organized spaces.
"These hangers are the perfect solution to closet overcrowding," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I was able to take 30 pairs of pants and put them in the amount of space three large winter coats were in. My overcrowd[ed], wrinkled clothes are now nice and neat."
To buy: $20; amazon.com.
While the organizers are Amazon's number-one selling pants hangers, they can be used for a variety of storage uses. Place necklaces throughout the rack to keep them from tangling, throw on extra towels so that they're all in one easy-to-grab space, or fold and hang linens and sheets together so that they keep from wrinkling.
"They are extremely sturdy," one shopper wrote of the hangers. "They hold my pants in place, and due to the S-shape, you can quickly see what is on the entire hanger without having to move things around. Another impressed user went so far as saying that the hangers' "space-saving ability is unmatched."
In addition to the classic set of racks, the brand also sells an upgraded style for a few dollars more. This version features a non-slip plastic tube at the center of each tier to further prevent anything from slipping or sliding.
Based on the nearly 4,000 perfect ratings given for the models, you'll likely be happy with whatever you choose. Shop the simple space-saving storage hangers below.
To buy: $26; amazon.com.