7 Things You Can Declutter From Your Linen Closet in the Next 5 Minutes

Sure, most of us like to keep a tattered old bath towel on hand for messy cleaning tasks or for when the dog walks in with muddy paws, but you probably don't need 10. Keep a couple, then call your local animal shelter (or other animal rescue groups) to see if they might want the rest.

If your white bath towels are starting to look dingy but are otherwise in good condition, follow these steps to refresh them rather than throw them away.

