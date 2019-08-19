Everything You Need to Create Your Dream Closet Is On Sale at the Container Store Right Now

Image zoom containerstore.com

If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to design the closet of your dreams, we have some good news. The Container Store is having its first-ever custom closet sale, which means you can start designing your very own luxurious closet space for a fraction of the usual cost.

Starting on Aug. 19 and running all the way through Oct. 13, the customer-loved home organization brand is offering up to 25 percent off its custom closet portfolio, including the Elfa, Avera, and Laren custom closet systems.

The Elfa custom closet systems offer the highest price cut in the sale. You can invest in either the Elfa Classic (from $754; containerstore.com)—The Container Store’s original shelving and drawer system—or the Elfa Decor (from $1,204; containerstore.com) for 25 percent off during the sale. These systems include real wood shelves, drawers, and trim options in a variety of finishes.

The only difference between the two is that the Elfa Decor includes a few more options, like gliding shoe shelves, mirrors, more finishes, and accessory storage—hence the higher price tag. As with all custom closet systems available from the brand, the price is also dependent on the size you choose.

You’ll also find the Avera closet system (from $3,539; containerstore.com) marked down 20 percent off in the sale. A pricier option, the sleek organization system boasts some of the best features available: full-extension soft-close drawers, back panels, and optional LED lighting. It’s specially designed to look like a built-in custom closet for an elevated look.

Finally, the Laren closet system (from $1,504; containerstore.com) is available for 10 percent off. There are three tiers—ranging from lower to higher price points—that offer varying features depending on which level you go with. Tier 3, the most expensive option, includes fancy additions like integrated soffit LED lighting and tempered glass cabinet doors, while Tier 1 offers more basic hanging rods and shelves in a selection of finishes.

Even if you’re not quite ready to commit to a full renovation, you can still get your closet in tip-top shape with other shelving and storage products—like wooden hangings, rattan storage cubes, and linen drawer organizers—currently on sale for up to 25 percent off.

Head to The Container Store’s site to browse all of the brand’s custom closet systems that are currently discounted, or shop smaller organization essentials below. Whether you’re completely renovating your closet space or just need to add a few new storage bins, you’ll want to make your selection ASAP before the sale ends and prices go back up.

Our Favorite Closet Organization Finds: