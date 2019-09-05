8 Genius Closet Organizers You Can Order From Amazon Right Now
Say goodbye to clutter.
The spring may be most commonly associated with cleaning and decluttering, but the fall also marks a transitional period that’s an ideal time to reset your home. Whether you have just moved into a new apartment, are headed back to a tiny dorm room, or you’re simply ready to give your home a refresh, now’s a great time to get organized.
If you’re not sure where to start, you might consider tackling the closet first. No matter how large your space is, closets almost always seem to be smaller than you wish they were. But even the tiniest closets can be reworked to provide you with more storage space thanks to a few genius closet organizers.
A quick glance at Amazon’s best-selling clothing and closet storage products will offer up a plethora of ideas to get your closet in tip-top shape. From slender hangers and vacuum storage bags to shoe racks and hanging shelves, there are tons of simple (and affordable) ways to make your closet look and feel so much bigger than it actually is. Here are eight customer-loved closet organizers you can snag from Amazon right now.
1
Velvet Suit Clothes Hangers
The number one best-selling closet organizer on Amazon, these velvet hangers are simple yet effective. Thanks to their slender shape and notched design, the sturdy hangers maximize storage space while holding up to 10 pounds (even your heaviest winter coat won’t slip off). One Amazon shopper even claimed the non-slip hangers doubled their closet space. “Awesome product—especially for its price,” they wrote.
To buy: $16; amazon.com.
2
Over-the-Door Hanging Shoe Organizer
If your closet is lacking square footage, finding space to store your shoes can be a challenge, but this hanging shoe organizer allows you to easily organize and display your shoes on the back of any door. It features 24 clear pockets and doesn’t require any hardware to install, making it ideal for renters and college students living on campus. You can also use it to store kids toys or other small accessories.
To buy: $8; amazon.com.
3
Hanging Closet Organizer
When there’s no room for a dresser in your closet, simply hang up this clever organizer. It will fit on any standard rod and offers five spare shelves fit for anything from jeans and sweaters to linens and towels. With nearly 1,500 five-star reviews on Amazon, it’s a clear winner. “This hanging shelf is my ‘linen closet,’” one reviewer said.
To buy: $14; amazon.com.
4
Vacuum Storage Bags
Perfect for storing seasonal clothes or spare blankets, these vacuum storage bags will save you so much precious closet space. Using a vacuum, you can remove as much air as possible from the large anti-microbial bags for neat, flat storage. They’re also ideal for traveling or making a big move. And according to over 8,000 five-star Amazon reviews, the bags are worth the purchase. “This product is amazing. I love them and they work even better than I expected,” wrote one customer.
To buy: $26; amazon.com.
5
Shoe Rack
If you have the floor space for a shoe rack, consider this four-tier metal shoe shelf. Place it in the closet or hallway to display around 20 pairs of shoes in an organized fashion. It’s space-saving, easy-to-assemble, and it comes at a great value, according to hundreds of positive Amazon reviews.
To buy: $24; amazon.com.
6
Mesh Pop-up Laundry Hamper
An organized closet also requires an organized laundry system, and this mesh pop-up hamper is an affordable solution. Ideal for keeping behind closed doors, it’s a no-muss-no-fuss collapsible hamper with two sections—which means you can separate lights from darks before you even make it to the laundry room. “Love this thing! It’s so cute and durable and also space-conscious,” one Amazon reviewer wrote.
To buy: $12; amazon.com.
7
Foldable Cloth Storage Boxes
Rather than struggle to fit copious amounts of clothes in small dresser drawers or closet shelves, get organized with these foldable storage boxes. They fit right into most drawers and are perfect for separating small items of clothing like bras and underwear (take note if you’re following the Marie Kondo method). According to one Amazon shopper, “These are the best drawer storage organizers I have ever purchased! They hold a great amount of items and they keep everything so tidy.”
To buy: $10; amazon.com.
8
Hanging Shoe Shelves
This hanging shoe shelf provides eight thin shelves so you can store your shoes in tight spaces without using up precious floor space—it’s only 5.5 inches wide. The sturdy material is held together with reinforced seams to keep your shoes safe and secure on any garment rack or closet rod. Amazon reviewers agree that the shelves hold up over time and are an inexpensive way to save floor space and store shoes with ease.
To buy: $9 (was $10); amazon.com.