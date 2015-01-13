6 Closet Organizers
Closet Helper Shelf and Hang Unit
This double-decker ledge attaches to an existing shelf for added storage without renovating the entire closet. A rod at the base is just right for hanging pants and skirts while the shelves corral your folded duds.
To buy: $21, amazon.com.
Featured January 2015
Copper Wire Storage Basket
A bin that is both functional and stylish to collect hats, gloves and scarves. Or give open shelving an upgrade and use a few to separate family members’ winter accessories.
To buy: $20, cb2.com.
Real Simple® Purse Organizer
Finding the right place to store and display handbags has never been so easy. Secure up to eight on this hanging unit that can be stowed away toward the back of the closet.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. A similar product can be found here.
Clear Shelf Divider
Keep shelves uncluttered by dividing stacks of folded items with these 9.5-inch “walls.” Bonus: The hook on the front acts as a valet for hanging tomorrow’s outfit.
To buy: $10, containerstore.com.
ALGOT Mesh Basket Set
Separate socks, underwear, tights and flats using this metal upgrade from the dorm-room version. If you need more or less storage, this style comes in 49 different configurations.
To buy: $45 (four-drawer), ikea.com.
Boot Storage
Instead of stashing boots under the bed or randomly throughout the house, keep them at the base of the closet within this convertible unit.
To buy: $40, walmart.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail